Watch now: 5 questions with Rev. Jim Warren, retiring senior minister of First Christian Church

Name: Jim Warren

Position: Senior minister of First Christian Church, 401 W. Jefferson St., Bloomington. Warren is retiring June 27 after 22 years as senior minister. Hank Anderson will serve as interim minister for a year.

1. What have you learned over your 22 years as senior minister of First Christian Church?

I’ve learned that the church and its role in society are undergoing profound changes. Our society is becoming increasingly post-religious, and the church must change to reach the growing number of people who claim to be spiritual, but not religious. This is a time of seismic change for the church. I’ve also learned in this last year and a half that the church is amazingly resilient and adaptable. The pandemic came, and our churches quickly responded by going online and finding creative ways to reach out to our community.

2. What are you looking forward to with the June 27 service of commemoration?

I’m looking forward to seeing the many people who’ve been a part of my ministry at First Christian Church. One of the greatest blessings about being a pastor is being given the privilege of walking with people through the ups and downs of their lives. I hope to be with some of those people this Sunday. I also hope this day will be a fitting transition for the church into a new day and new leadership. I’m excited about what our church can become, and I hope this celebration will signal the promising future that is dawning.

3. How did you come to be a pastor?

I had wanted to be a lawyer when I was younger and went to college intending to go on to law school. However, I felt a call to ministry while in college and changed my mind about being a lawyer. I went to divinity school after college and prepared to be a pastor. Including the church I served while in divinity school, I’ve been in ministry 40 years. I guess something must have taken all those years ago!

4. What does it mean for First Christian Church to be the oldest continuing congregation in Bloomington-Normal?

I think it shows that we’ve been able to adapt and change over time and remain relevant in whatever circumstances we have found ourselves. To do that, we’ve had to listen faithfully for 184 years for God’s leading and discern the direction God wanted us to go. It also means our history is enmeshed in the area’s history, and we have been a light shining God’s presence in our community since we were founded in 1837. Our church carries with it the gravitas of our past and a bright hope for our future.

5. What are your plans in retirement?

I still have four children at Bloomington High School, so I’ll be involved in their activities for quite a while. I also live in an old house and am looking forward to working on some projects around the house. Maybe I’ll even get up to Chicago and take in a Cubs game!

