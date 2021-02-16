Watch now: Ash Wednesday practices adjusted at Bloomington, Normal churches

NORMAL — Lent begins Wednesday with the distribution of ashes in Catholic churches but, like so many other activities, Ash Wednesday will be different in the era of COVID-19.
Priests and deacons won’t be marking parishioners’ foreheads with a cross of ashes and repeating the words, “Remember you are dust and to dust you shall return,” for each person.
Instead, ashes will be sprinkled over the heads of each person to minimize physical contact between those receiving and those distributing ashes, at most churches in the Peoria Diocese, which includes Bloomington-Normal.
The Rev. Jeffrey Stirniman, pastor of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church and Historic St. Patrick’s Church parish in Bloomington, said it is his understanding that churches in parts of Europe have marked Ash Wednesday this way for many years, so it is not a new practice, just new to the United States.
Immediately after his homily at each Mass, Stirniman will bless the ashes, created by burning palms from last year’s Palm Sunday celebration, and say, just once, “Remember you are dust and to dust you shall return.’” Then, ashes will be distributed inside and outside the churches to those who want to take part.
The procedure will be similar at other churches, including St. Patrick’s of Merna, but Epiphany Roman Catholic Church is taking a slightly different approach.
They have placed ashes in individual small plastic bags and will be distributing them to individuals or families “so each family group can mark the cross on each other’s forehead,” explained Kara Esker, a pastoral assistant at Epiphany.
“We were trying to figure out a way to safely distribute ashes and came up with this as a group,” she said.
A group of American Heritage Girls and Cub Scouts joined together to pray over the ashes and prepare them in small bags on Saturday, said Esker.
Five hundred bags have been prepared, but the church has more plastic bags that can be filled if they notice the ashes going quickly, she said.
They will be distributed at Masses on Ash Wednesday and also be available in the entrance way of the church.
Ashes and sack cloth are mentioned in both the Old and New Testaments, said Stirniman.
“It’s about doing penance. It’s an intentional discomfort. … You’re relying on the comfort of God’s grace instead of the comfort of the world,” he said.
The pandemic and accompanying restrictions hit the third week of Lent last year.
“Many of our seniors have not been inside the church since March,” said the Rev. Eric Powell, pastor of Epiphany Catholic Church.
Attendance has “ebbed and flowed” during the pandemic, he said, but “We’ve seen a steady increase during the last few weeks.” He attributes that to more people getting vaccinated and feeling more comfortable around others.
But there has been “a drop in the number of our overall attendance.”
The story is similar at Holy Trinity.
“There have been some fluctuations” in attendance at Masses, said Stirniman, but “In general, it’s been growing.”
Epiphany, Holy Trinity and others have resumed in-person services but also offer live-streamed services with drive-through or outside Communion options. Ash Wednesday services will be livestreamed, too.
Epiphany is asking people sign up for Ash Wednesday Mass in advance to make sure to maintain proper capacity of 25 percent.
“We’re doing that only for big feasts like Christmas, Easter and Ash Wednesday,” said Powell.
Epiphany will not be having Stations of the Cross, a traditional practice during Lent, but St. Patrick’s of Merna plans to have Stations of the Cross every Friday after the 5 p.m. Mass. Holy Trinity and Historic St. Patrick’s churches will have Stations of the Cross on alternating Fridays.
“As always, I pray and hope Lent will be a time for spiritual awakening,” said Stirniman.
In an article in The Catholic Post, Peoria Bishop Daniel R. Jenky, said he is looking forward to the end of the pandemic and resumption of normal practices.
In the meantime, he said, “prayer, fasting and almsgiving are the three most ancient Lenten practices and those can continue during quarantine."
