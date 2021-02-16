Watch now: Ash Wednesday practices adjusted at Bloomington, Normal churches

NORMAL — Lent begins Wednesday with the distribution of ashes in Catholic churches but, like so many other activities, Ash Wednesday will be different in the era of COVID-19.

Priests and deacons won’t be marking parishioners’ foreheads with a cross of ashes and repeating the words, “Remember you are dust and to dust you shall return,” for each person.

Instead, ashes will be sprinkled over the heads of each person to minimize physical contact between those receiving and those distributing ashes, at most churches in the Peoria Diocese, which includes Bloomington-Normal.

The Rev. Jeffrey Stirniman, pastor of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church and Historic St. Patrick’s Church parish in Bloomington, said it is his understanding that churches in parts of Europe have marked Ash Wednesday this way for many years, so it is not a new practice, just new to the United States.