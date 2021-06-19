Watch now: Bloomington-Normal churches can now hold unrestricted services. Will worshipers return?

BLOOMINGTON — Pews are stripped of their hymnals. Peace is exchanged through a head nod or wave. Confession is held in the parking lot. Sermons are livestreamed.

Faced with the coronavirus-driven choice to halt or adapt their services, most local religious institutions in the last year have developed hybrid in-person and virtual worship, allowing parishioners to continue practicing and sharing their faith.

But with state-imposed COVID-19 restrictions now lifted off most locations and group gatherings, area faith leaders are weighing whether to retain the new model or revert back to the before-times way. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has advised that vaccinated Americans don’t have to wear a mask in most situations.

"Some things we’re retuning to, some things we’re shedding, some things we’re regrouping on," said the Rev. Jeffrey Stirniman, who heads Holy Trinity and Historic St. Patrick's Catholic churches in Bloomington.

The churches ask congregants who want to gather maskless and not socially distanced to sit on one side of the nave, and congregants who want to sit with a mask and six feet apart to sit on the other side.

Stirniman said the split is about 70-30, with most people choosing to worship as they did before the pandemic.

"But there are still a number of people that are being cautious still, which is fine, I like people to feel comfortable," Stirniman said. "I'm just glad to be getting back to normal human interaction...to be back physically with my parishioners."

Stirniman said features like livestreaming Mass and wearing a mask while blessing and administering Holy Communion likely won't disappear in the near future.

That approach — to keep some protocols, end others, and maintain a choice for churchgoers to gather together or online — was the consensus among many faith leaders interviewed this week by The Pantagraph.

At Eastview Christian Church in Normal and Bloomington, the Rev. Mike Baker said he will continue to preach to both a live and an online audience.

The churches will also keep asking non-vaccinated congregants to wear masks and socially distance while inside.

Last Sunday — the first under Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan — both Eastview locations hosted a combined 3,100 people. At this time in 2019 they averaged around 5,000 people at in-person worship, Baker said.

"What we think is happening is that there are people who will never come back (to in-person worship) and people who will remain online," Baker said. "And the truth is, hundreds are going to say, 'I like it this way,' so we’re going to accommodate that and help grow their faith through those means."

Baker admitted that preaching is "way better to a live audience than to a camera," but that he's gotten used to new methods.

Ultimately, he's grateful for the adaptability of his congregation and for the "energy level from people as they come back, because they’ve missed that gathering."

Thresa Schmitt, of Bloomington, said returning to Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal for the first in-person Mass after months of virtual services brought tears to her and her family's eyes.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It was a little overwhelming," said Schmitt. "And I was excited, but also a little nervous."

Schmitt and her family continued to attend church throughout the pandemic because "we wanted to keep that tradition of us to be at Mass together."

At first they met in small groups, praying from their vehicles in the church's parking lot. Then they transitioned to services streamed online. Finally they returned to masked, socially-distant and limited in-person Masses.

Schmitt said she eventually got used to the altered worship, but had a hard time adjusting to limited fellowship.

"What was weird was not staying after church to visit with people," Schmitt said. "That was one of the hardest parts about going back at first. But we were diligent, followed all the guidelines and now we can."

In addition to mostly unencumbered in-person services, local faith centers can also return to in-person activities for youth members.

First Assembly of God, in Normal, will be offering a fully in-person vacation Bible school for the first time since summer 2019, and has slowly transitioned to a live children's ministry.

"All workers wear masks and we have protocols in place, but kids are also welcome to participate online," said Ryan Schumacher, kids pastor at the church. "We've gotten a lot of positive feedback."

The easing of restrictions also means the church can start planning community outreach events and national or overseas mission trips that were put on pause amid the height of the pandemic, Schumacher said.

Additionally, fewer restrictions mean faith leaders can start engaging again with parishioners through funerals and weddings, and at hospitals and nursing homes.

The Rev. David Glesne of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington said he's starting to see weddings and memorial services come back full-force. Both events, he said, symbolize a return to normal.

"It's been a real difficult year for those folks who couldn't gather to mourn the loss of a loved one," Glesne said. "It's kind of weird, but you kind of look forward to (funerals) because you can provide some closure for them."

Another symbol of normalcy is baptisms — an aspect of ministry that Wesley United Methodist Rev. Sarah Isbell said she's excited to return to.

When Isbell baptized an infant in November, she "sort of leaned in and sprinkled water, then backed away."

In August, she'll be able to "hold a baby and anoint her with oil, walk around" and introduce her to the congregation.

"I'm really looking forward to that," Isbell said.

The hybrid model has been especially effective for the church, Isbell said.

"We learned during the pandemic that we serve a lot of people we don’t yet know. They found us online, that was their entry way, that was their safe space," Isbell said. "Now they're ready to, they want worship in-person with us."

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert