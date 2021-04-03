Watch now: Bloomington-Normal churches see hope, healing in second Easter during pandemic

Only 75 people will be able to attend each indoor service in person and they must sign up in advance. The services also will be streamed online.

Wesley United Methodist Church, 502 E. Front St., Bloomington, will post a pre-recorded service on its website at 9 a.m. Sunday and also host an 11 a.m. outdoor service in its parking lot.

“This is actually our first in-person worship, which makes it really exciting and makes resurrections feel pretty personal,” said the Rev. Sarah Isbell.

She added that the outdoor setting means they won't have to restrict members due to capacity limits. It also enables them to sing, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cited as a riskier activity indoors for transmission of the coronavirus.

“Last (Easter) we could only do online and we were still learning how to do online; it was very new to us at that point,” said Isbell. “By this time we’re getting pretty good at it and we know what we’re doing.”

Epiphany Catholic Church, 1000 E. College Ave., Normal, is having in-person services with advance registration, but only at 25% capacity in a church that normally holds 1,000 people.