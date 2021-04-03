Watch now: Bloomington-Normal churches see hope, healing in second Easter during pandemic

BLOOMINGTON — Pastors at Bloomington-Normal churches are not only celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ this Easter, they are rejoicing over progress made since last Easter, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to shut their doors and move to parking lots, online streaming and other modes of worship.
Fifteen percent of those responding to a survey by the National Retail Federation said they planned to go to church in person on Easter, while 22% said they would attend virtually.
“There is a feeling of a little more calm. Last year we had to switch so quickly,” said the Rev. Kathy King-Nobles, who serves as pastor of First United Methodist Church, 211 N. School St., Normal, with her husband, Kent.
She said, “Coming through COVID” has been like “a whole year of Good Fridays,” but now “we are seeing signs of new life.”
King-Nobles will be officiating at a 6 a.m. sunrise service in Bloomington’s McGraw Park while her husband will be preaching at in-person services with restricted attendance at 8:30 and 11 a.m.
Only 75 people will be able to attend each indoor service in person and they must sign up in advance. The services also will be streamed online.
Wesley United Methodist Church, 502 E. Front St., Bloomington, will post a pre-recorded service on its website at 9 a.m. Sunday and also host an 11 a.m. outdoor service in its parking lot.
“This is actually our first in-person worship, which makes it really exciting and makes resurrections feel pretty personal,” said the Rev. Sarah Isbell.
She added that the outdoor setting means they won't have to restrict members due to capacity limits. It also enables them to sing, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cited as a riskier activity indoors for transmission of the coronavirus.
“Last (Easter) we could only do online and we were still learning how to do online; it was very new to us at that point,” said Isbell. “By this time we’re getting pretty good at it and we know what we’re doing.”
Epiphany Catholic Church, 1000 E. College Ave., Normal, is having in-person services with advance registration, but only at 25% capacity in a church that normally holds 1,000 people.
Still, that’s a big step up from last Easter. “I think there was one other person in the church besides me and the cameraman,” said the Rev. Eric Powell. The church hired a video production company for the service “rather than use an iPhone video,” he said.
Many churches are waiting for Illinois to enter Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Phase 5 of the “Restore Illinois” plan before lifting capacity limits and a mask requirement. Phase 5 would be like pre-pandemic life, but it requires enough people to be vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The Tabernacle, on the other hand, is planning to set up extra chairs in anticipation of a large crowd.
“We’re completely open,” said the Rev. Tim Ferrill. “We’re mask-free and there’s absolutely no requirements.”
The sanctuary at The Tabernacle, 1845 W. Hovey Ave. in Normal, seats 75 people, and Ferrill expects that to be filled Sunday after it held only online live streams for Easter last year.
“It’s tight and we’re looking to go into obviously a second service to accommodate even the crowd we have right now, just for people to bring a friend and not have to stand along a back wall,” Ferrill said.
Reopened since May 31, the Tabernacle was the first Bloomington-Normal church to fully reopen, and it has since added many members.
“We’ve actually grown a lot. We’ve almost doubled in size over the last year,” Ferrill said. “People that have wanted to go to church and their church was closed decided to come to our church.”
The Rev. Trey Haddon, pastor of Second Presbyterian Church, 404 N. Prairie St., Bloomington, said throughout the pandemic “the two things people need is community and hope.” He said the church should be a place where people of all walks of life can come together to share “how have we coped and more importantly how will we move forward.”
Last year, Haddon conducted Easter services from the back of a pickup truck in a parking lot with about 175 vehicles present. This year, services will be in person and online.
Haddon said, during this difficult time, it is important to “preach on hope and unity. … Without unity and hope, our church, our country, our world will cease to thrive.”
King-Nobles said, “People are coming through this pretty scarred. A lot of healing has to take place.”
As with many churches, the comfort level with online streaming of services has increased in the past 12 months. Churches have adapted in other ways, too.
Powell said the Epiphany’s ACTS group, which stands for Adoration, Community, Theology and Service, re-enacted the Stations of the Cross outside of the church.
“It was a great idea and great inspiration,” he said.
Second Presbyterian Church partnered with Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal, a faith-based group of artists and creative people, to present an art show called, “What’s Good About Good Friday?” In addition to being presented inside the church, it was projected outside of the church.
Christ Church, 1301 N. Linden St, Normal, is hosting a 10 a.m. Easter service outside.
“Since the end of June we have met both online and in person in three locations on campus — one with masks and social distancing, one the same, and one in our youth house with masks optional,” said the Rev. Bob Smart.
On Sunday, Christ Church will offer a nursery for the first time since the pandemic began.
“We’re going to increase our numbers and offer nursery and re-evaluate in May,” Smart said. “We’re hoping (to get back to normal service). We’ll stay online, but we’ll assume that more and more people are vaccinated.”
Smart has taken two things from the past year: “One, how much we need community and presence, and secondly, the values of technology to carry on together in the pandemic. Our giving stayed the same and we’re constructing a multipurpose room, so that’s underway. We kept going forward, but without technology, we couldn’t have done it.”
Isbell agreed that the emergence of technology in the church has been a big takeaway.
“We can reach people much farther, much faster and much easier than we ever could before because of online,” Isbell said, adding that some people in the past were hesitant to invite friends or neighbors to church, but now, “It’s pretty easy to just hit forward and to share a video.”
Having the church’s doors closed for some time was also a reaffirmation that “God is with us no matter we’re worshiping at home or at a park or whatever it is that you do on any day of the week — God is with us,” Isbell said.
