Watch now: Bloomington teen creates Easter-themed drawing, gives back to Peoria Catholic school

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington teen’s side art project is bringing a piece of the Gospel to life ahead of Easter, while also helping her save for college and give back to her school.
Just in time for the end of the Lenten season, 15-year-old Katy Olsen finished a drawing that captured a story in the eyes of Mary Magdalene, a woman who The Bible says was a follower of Jesus.
Olsen's drawing, which depicts a close-up of the woman with her hand over her mouth, was “an exercise on drawing different expressions and seeing if I could do multiple in one face.”
Olsen said she was starting to learn more about Mary Magdalene’s story and realized there was not much artwork that featured her at the time of the resurrection, “so I just kind of wanted to shine a little light on the fact that she was there when it all happened, and it just slowly morphed into what it is now.”
A freshman at Chesterton Academy of the Sacred Heart in Peoria, Olsen said she knew a little of Mary Magdalene's story before, but “realizing that she was a real person and that I can really take example from her because she was in a really dark place before she met Jesus. And then once she did meet him, her life changed and she followed him and she’s been inspiration to a lot of people.
“So I really didn’t know much about her at all, but now I’m learning as much as I can.”
The drawing wasn’t an assignment, but just what happened when Olsen picked up the pencil and started drawing, becoming “a multiple-day thing where I would work on it whenever I was stressed or something.”
Olsen said she wanted to show Mary Magdalene’s “expression of shock, fear and hope during this time.”
When her mom, Molly Olsen, shared the finished work on Facebook, “Immediately, people wanted prints,” so they set up an Etsy shop called LittleBirdNestDesign.
They made prints on heavy card stock, signed and numbered by the artist, and so far about 30 have sold on etsy.com/shop/LittleBirdNestDesign.
“It’s just really interesting to see that people actually want to buy my work because I never pictured it going this far,” Katy Olsen said.
With the proceeds, she wanted to give back to her school, more specifically the art program.
Though it’s not an art school, Molly Olsen said Chesterton has been very supportive of students practicing their drawing and creativity, even for classes outside of art.
Katy Olsen added not only are they supportive of the arts, but “they’ll kind of encourage all of your talents, and then it’s not just one talent that they focus on. It’s just all of these little ones that make you who you are and they focus on that overall person, which I think is really cool.”
The other half of the proceeds will be saved for college, where she’s hoping to continue her study of art after she graduates in a few years.
“I’ve been quite interested in the animation industry, just looking into creating shows and things you can actually see,” she said. “Just the way that you can make people feel emotions through a picture drawn or multiple pictures put together, I find really fascinating and I would love to pursue one day.”
Coming from a family of artistic people, Molly Olsen said this was “definitely something that we encourage greatly.”
Katy said Chesterton and her classmates have been “so supportive” of her work, as well as her encouraging parents.
