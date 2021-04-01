Watch now: Bloomington teen creates Easter-themed drawing, gives back to Peoria Catholic school

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington teen’s side art project is bringing a piece of the Gospel to life ahead of Easter, while also helping her save for college and give back to her school.

Just in time for the end of the Lenten season, 15-year-old Katy Olsen finished a drawing that captured a story in the eyes of Mary Magdalene, a woman who The Bible says was a follower of Jesus.

Olsen's drawing, which depicts a close-up of the woman with her hand over her mouth, was “an exercise on drawing different expressions and seeing if I could do multiple in one face.”

Olsen said she was starting to learn more about Mary Magdalene’s story and realized there was not much artwork that featured her at the time of the resurrection, “so I just kind of wanted to shine a little light on the fact that she was there when it all happened, and it just slowly morphed into what it is now.”