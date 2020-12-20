BLOOMINGTON — For the first time he can remember, Mike Baker will not be celebrating Christmas Eve inside the church.

Instead, the pastor will be visiting each of his congregation's homes virtually through Eastview Christian Church's Christmas Eve program.

"It's surreal, and yet it's the best we can do given the circumstances," Baker said. "On one hand, I'll be able to be with my family that lives close and we'll watch the Christmas Eve program together. On the other hand, I'm going to miss seeing all the people that are a part of our congregation and church family."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Nov. 17 announced new statewide restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus. Restrictions included banning indoor dining as well as limits placed on several industries.

Churches are allowed to remain open, but the Illinois Department of Public Health recommends holding remote or drive-in services, or following additional Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for limiting occupancy and maximizing social distancing efforts.

This year several churches plan to livestream services or release prerecorded programs for the congregation. Some are offering hybrid models, offering both virtual and limited capacity in-person services while following CDC guidance.

In April many churches were unable to celebrate in person due to a statewide stay-at-home order. Pastors and staff were forced to get a little creative, holding drive-in services, handing out activity kits and familiarizing themselves with livestreaming technology.

With nine months of modified services under their belt, Eastview Christian Church took on a lofty goal to produce, film and edit an entire Christmas Eve program for its congregation to enjoy.

Starting at 3 p.m. Christmas Eve people can access the program through the church's website. The program will include singing, a special candle lighting and a sermon spreading a message of peace.

"All of the things that we faced this year, the one true light that we can hope on and depend on is the light of Jesus Christ on Christmas," said Baker. "Given the incredible challenges of this year, it's been tough because we haven't been able to gather.

"We're doing the best we can to gather safely under the guidelines as we understand them, and at the same time provide another way for people to gather with their families or experience Christmas online."

This schedule change isn't confined to Illinois: Earlier this month, it was announced Pope Francis will deliver his Christmas and New Year's blessings away from the public.

A message of hope

The coronavirus pandemic was just getting started when churches were preparing for Easter Sunday. After the stay-at-home order was announced, many searched for new ways to celebrate the holiday while keeping everyone safe.

“It was just hard," said First United Methodist Church Pastor Kathy King-Nobles. "The pandemic was hard, people were adjusting, and it was difficult for us to shift gears and imagine celebrating Easter from our living rooms. And yet, we did that."

Now, livestreaming services or prerecording special programs is nothing new to several area churches. While some people may push back on the mitigation efforts, many pastors are encouraging their congregations to stay safe during the holiday season.

"We tried to remind people that it's more than us gathering together in a sanctuary," she said. "It's about opening our hearts to chance, opening our hearts to be more Christ-like."

First United Methodist Church, Christ Church and Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, and Victory Church in Bloomington are among those hosting some variation of online, livestreamed option Christmas Eve.

Victory Church and Bloomington-Normal's Catholic churches will offer scaled-down, in-person services with limited seating and social distancing guidelines. Epiphany Catholic Church will also have a drive-up Communion.

While First United Methodist is holding a virtual service, King-Nobles said there will be a brief 5 p.m. service in the parking lot of the church.

At 6 p.m., Methodist Church members and others across the country are encouraged to step outside, light a candle, and sing "Silent Night" to spread some cheer to their neighborhoods, said King-Nobles.

“There’s a greater acceptance of it (virtual services) now and a greater understanding of it," said King-Nobles. "In some ways that’s made it less difficult. Personally, just because we’ve practiced this kind of worship for eight months, we feel a little better prepared. But we have no doubt that this is the right thing to do.”

Many churches offer a variety of ways to enjoy services, including holding small, in-person services as well as livestreamed programs.

Christ Church, for example, has had limited in-person services throughout the summer and fall, but has decided to have a virtual program for Christmas Eve to keep church members safe.

Despite this, Christ Church Pastor Bob Smart said it's been a difficult transition because of the close nature his congregation.

"We really miss each other and it's been really hard," said Smart.

Holiday blues

While Christmas-time is often a happy celebration for many families, there are many people who experience increased symptoms of depression, isolation and loneliness.

Some churches are increasing their counseling and outreach practices this year to check-in with some of the most vulnerable, including those who are recently widowed or living in nursing or assisted living homes.

"Melancholy and depression is greater during this time," said Smart. "We still believe that mitigations are reasonable, and we want to show love to our community."

If people are feeling isolated this holiday season the should surround themselves with people that will encourage and support them, said Pastor Ed Herald with Victory Church.

"we're just trying to keep everyone encouraged this holiday season, said herald. "This year has been a tough year for so many people. Our hope is that we can spread the message of good news, and even in the hardest of times, God offers us good news."

Epiphany Catholic Church has also organized a Christmas Eve Day caroling and package drop off to reach home-bound seniors this year as a way to combat loneliness and isolation, said Kara Eskers, pastoral assistant with the church.

"Really, I think the community has just been wonderful in coming together in this time even though it's difficult," said Eskers. "Right now, faith is such a gift. To be able to turn to the Lord and trust in this difficult time is really carrying a lot of people and teaching us how to rely on him more.

Despite relying more on technology to worship and come together, many churches are looking to spread a message of hope during the pandemic.

Eastview, Epiphany, First United Methodist, Victory Church and Christ Church, like many other churches, seeking to spread unity and encourage faith during difficult times.

“There will be a part of my heart that is just missing being with the people that I love," said Baker. "I know that I will feel that on Christmas eve."

“Hopefully, our program will give a hope that Jesus is the light and that regardless of the circumstances, he will shine into your darkness and bring peace.”

