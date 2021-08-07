Watch now: Drag preacher speaks in ‘new ways to new people’ in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A 60-year-old man from Tennessee is one of many reasons Isaac Simmons continues to do what he does.

Simmons started dressing in drag earlier this year and led prayers in drag on Facebook, which prompted major pushback and international attention in the church community.

Then, the Sunday after Easter, the Rev. Jennie Edwards Bertrand of Hope United Methodist Church went to Simmons and asked if they could organize an all-drag worship service. Each aspect of that day’s service was led by a drag artist, and Simmons preached his first sermon in drag.

Since then, Simmons has preached in drag several times as his drag queen persona, Ms. Penny Cost. He has preached virtually for churches in Alabama, California, South Carolina, West Virginia, Arizona and Nevada. His drag preaching opened the minds of many churchgoers and allowed more to feel included.

“Just last week I had a 60-year-old man from down in deep Tennessee come out to me and say that Ms. Penny Cost was the reason why he was, after 60 years of life, able to come out to his pastor, because if there’s a place in a church for Ms. Penny, then there’s a place in the church for him,” Simmons said.

The 23-year-old soon-to-be senior at Illinois Wesleyan University in March became the first openly gay candidate for ministry to be certified in the Illinois Great Rivers Conference. His affirmation allows him to continue the path toward ordained ministry, which is about a seven-year process.

But he started — and still is — working with Hope Church in November as director of operations.

One day he might preach in drag, but another day he'll be ripping out the sanctuary ceiling to help with a renovation project.

“He’ll preach to however many people in another country and be celebrated, and then show up Monday morning at work and say, ‘OK, what do I need to do? We need to move chairs? Work on the website?’ Just his work ethic and willingness to be a part of the collaborative team is amazing,” Bertrand said.

When Simmons’ drag preaching went viral — receiving backlash from the voice of Bob the Tomato from VeggieTales, former Southern Baptist Convention President Albert Mohler, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, and countless other messages — he was hosting remote learning sessions for students needing help with online schooling during the pandemic.

Since the international pushback, Ms. Penny Cost has become “a superstar at Hope Church,” Bertrand said.

And despite the amount of pushback Simmons received, he said there were even more people reaching out to him in support.

Bertrand said some church members didn’t immediately understand or embrace his drag preaching. But after he received outside criticism, there was a “protectiveness and love for Ms. Penny Cost.”

The name Ms. Penny Cost derives from the religious idea of Pentecost, which “was a time when the disciples, the Scripture says they were in an upper room and the Holy Spirit came, flaming balls of fire, and gave them the ability to speak in new ways to new people,” Simmons said. “And drag is my way to speak in new ways to new people.”

Since he started preaching in drag, Simmons said his goal has been to reach people like him across the world or, “the young Isaac that once thought that there is nothing worse in the world than being gay. That is what I was steeped in, that is what the culture was around me. If only I had someone, if only I had seen a role model that said I am worthy of love and light because of queerness instead of in spite of it. I cannot imagine how different my life would be.”

Simmons started attending Hope Church after hearing about it over the loud speaker at Bloomington’s first Pride Festival hosted by The Bistro in 2018.

It was his first time attending a drag show, and Sharon ShareAlike was performing.

“It was this incredible moment where I was surrounded by this inherently LGBT crowd,” Simmons said. “I had never been in a space that was so inherently queer before, and it felt amazing. And yet, I also was like, oh my gosh, I have so much internalized homophobia and transphobia that needs to be addressed, so drag was this entry point to unlearning and learning about myself.”

Then he took a picture with Sharon ShareAlike and thought, “I can do this.”

A year later, Simmons was in a religious studies class at IWU and was assigned to write a paper about different theories of religion. He was researching Russian philosopher Mikhail Bakhtin, who studied carnival culture.

Simmons connected the over-the-top invertedness between carnival and drag, and thought drag could be used to help initiate change within faith.

“And then once I studied it, I was like, I can’t just study it and not do it,” Simmons added.

His emergence in the church community as a drag preacher came a little more than a year after the United Methodist Church announced a plan to split because of same-sex marriage and ordination of gay clergy.

Simmons said as an openly queer candidate for ordained ministry and as a drag queen preacher, he reaches a select group of people who have “historically been harmed and ostracized by the church.”

“I hope that the path that we take in the next couple years is the past of least harm. There is incredible, incredible harm and scars and active wounds that we have created as a denomination because of our stances,” Simmons said. “I hope that I can be a place of peace and hope for them, and to be a starting point of healing that has been a long time coming.”

