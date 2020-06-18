Watch now: Fire-damaged Clinton church taking services outdoors

CLINTON — Pastor Nick Blacklidge never imagined he'd see his church in flames and the same sentiments were shared by members of his congregation.
“I think they were very overwhelmed and a lot of tears were shed,” Blacklidge said, once they learn their church, Clinton Assembly of God Church, was on fire and at risk of being destroyed.
“Then you move on once you realize there's no saving it. You move onto hope.”
The Clinton Fire Department was called to the church at 801 S. Mulberry at 8:19 a.m. Tuesday and remained on the scene until 3:47 p.m.
Blake West, an engineer for the fire department, said Wednesday the cause of the fire remains undetermined but added there was nothing to indicate it was intentional.
Church officials met Wednesday and decided to hold a service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on the property's front yard under a tent and with 200 provided chairs for seating.
According to Blacklidge, no plans are definitive beyond Sunday, but they intend to hold future services indoors soon, most likely using another facility.
Church board members plan to meet Saturday to discuss how to begin repairing and rebuilding damaged structures. The pastor said insurance estimates are being gathered to calculate the total amount of damage sustained from the fire and the next step will be to get in touch with contractors.
“We're very much looking forward to seeing this chaos turn into something beautiful and I know we'll have something great when were done,” Blacklidge said.
The damage could have been much worse.
Firefighters' tactical decision to use a front-end loader to open up a hallway while battling the fire may have saved part of the facility, officials said Tuesday.
The first companies to arrive tried to attack the interior fire but faced high heat and zero visibility, forcing them to withdraw, according to a joint statement from Fire Chief Jeff Hoke, Assistant Chief Stephen Page and Clinton Public Safety Commissioner Dan Ballenger.
“The fire self-vented through the roof shortly after. Three ladder trucks were used for elevated master streams to fight the fire along with several hand lines around the structure in a defensive operation," the officials said.
Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the sanctuary part of the church, and the front-end loader from the city of Clinton was brought in to open up the hallway connecting the church to the gym and kitchen area.
"This move saved the gym and kitchen area of the church other than some smoke throughout that building," officials said.
The roof of the church collapsed during the fire and made re-entry into the structure impossible, officials said. Once the fire was under control, excavators were called in to tear down remaining areas so that firefighters could access hot spots and limit safety concerns.
Fire departments from Kenney, Wapella, Maroa, Farmer City, Heyworth, Waynesville, Weldon, Argenta-Orena, Warrensburg, Decatur, Lincoln, Mt. Pulaski, Bloomington and Hickory Point assisted at the scene.
Clinton police and the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office assisted with traffic control.
Several other agencies also assisted, officials said, including DeWitt County EMS, who provided assistance to personnel during the incident; the Clinton street department, which helped with heavy equipment; and the Clinton water department, which helped with water levels.
The Clinton Lutheran church gave firefighters a place to cool off and use the restrooms, and several people brought refreshments and food for first responders.
PHOTOS: Firefighters battle blaze at Clinton Assembly of God Church
061720-blm-loc-13clintonfire
DOMINANT
SECONDARY
INSIDE
INSIDE
061720-blm-loc-5clintonfire
061720-blm-loc-6clintonfire
061720-blm-loc-7clintonfire
061720-blm-loc-8clintonfire
061720-blm-loc-9clintonfire
061720-blm-loc-10clintonfire
061720-blm-loc-11clintonfire
061720-blm-loc-12clintonfire
061720-blm-loc-14clintonfire
061720-blm-loc-15clintonfire
061720-blm-loc-16clintonfire
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!