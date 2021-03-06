Watch now: Fishing for a Lenten meal? These McLean County eateries are still frying 🍽️ 🐟

HUDSON — There’s no shortage of fried fish in McLean County, but those celebrating the Lenten season may have to look a little harder for it on Fridays this year.
Bloomington-Normal’s Catholic churches had to cut the traditional weekly fish frys this year in an effort to limit mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Mary’s in Bloomington will keep up the tradition as best as they can March 12, but what is usually a big event with all-you-can-eat fish and a silent auction has been brought down to a pre-register drive-thru pickup meal from the parish and school.
“Just because of COVID,” said school secretary Lori Bellino. “We weren’t even sure if we were going to be able to hold it at all this year, so this is kind of the best-case scenario.”
But several local bars and restaurants boast their fish offerings and will continue with the weekly menu staple, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Lake Road Inn near Lake Bloomington in Hudson, owner Craig Hanson said he’s optimistic that without the usual church events, they will see more customers on Fridays, despite limited capacities.
In normal years, “it would be up and down — we’d generally do pretty well — but I think there’s not as many places doing it this year, which should be good for us,” he said.
For Catholics, fish frys are a way to comply with the meatless Friday rule, although the meals have become social events, too.
Locally, the fish fry tradition goes back to 1935 at Lake Road Inn, where they serve up Alaskan pollock every Friday of the year, but Lent is always a hit with “a lot of faithful customers that are Catholic."
“Our capacity’s well-reduced, so it’s a much different world — we don’t serve nearly as many people — but we’re open because we can be, so we’re definitely going to do it,” Hanson said, adding he always expects a good turnout.
The monthly dinner held at the Bloomington chapter of the Eagles went with a Lenten theme at the end of February, welcoming the public into the private club at 313 S. Main St.
A fish fry is the dinner of choice every few months at the Eagles, and head trustee JR Quinn said they always make sure to have one in the early spring. Add a band into the equation and they usually have a pretty good turnout.
“But with COVID you never know what you’re going to get,” Quinn said. “It’d be nice to see people come out and support these small clubs such as the Eagles, the Moose, the Knights of Columbus.”
The Knights of Columbus plan to host a fish fry every Friday in March from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at their club at 1706 RT Dunn Drive in Bloomington.
A little farther outside the Twin Cities, all country roads lead to fried fish, said Sarah Rutledge, a bartender at Longbranch Again in Cooksville.
“Even though Cooksville is small, we kind of draw a lot of people,” she said. “We get from Ellsworth, LeRoy, Lexington, El Paso even, because there’s lots of country backroads that will get you right to us.”
With Merna Tap just down the road also offering a walleye on special every Friday, “there’s lots of folks that kind of start their country drive and just try to hit a fish fry up that's not busy,” Rutledge said.
Longbranch Again, at 102 Garfield Ave., serves up a fish special for lunch and dinner on Friday, keeping servers busy all day and always busier during Lent.
Warmer temperatures and sunny skies help, too. Hanson and Rutledge both said customers are already looking forward to sitting out on their patios.
“People really love to sit on our patio, so then things really take off,” the Lake Road restaurateur said.
Hanson said keeping the tradition alive through a pandemic is about quality fish and quality customers.
“It’s just a fun event where everybody knows each other, and it’s always been," he said. "We’ve got a very loyal following for the fish fry and we work hard to have a good time.”
Photos: Friday night fish fries a tradition at Lake Road Inn in Hudson
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.