Watch now: Fishing for a Lenten meal? These McLean County eateries are still frying 🍽️ 🐟

The monthly dinner held at the Bloomington chapter of the Eagles went with a Lenten theme at the end of February, welcoming the public into the private club at 313 S. Main St.

A fish fry is the dinner of choice every few months at the Eagles, and head trustee JR Quinn said they always make sure to have one in the early spring. Add a band into the equation and they usually have a pretty good turnout.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“But with COVID you never know what you’re going to get,” Quinn said. “It’d be nice to see people come out and support these small clubs such as the Eagles, the Moose, the Knights of Columbus.”

The Knights of Columbus plan to host a fish fry every Friday in March from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at their club at 1706 RT Dunn Drive in Bloomington.

A little farther outside the Twin Cities, all country roads lead to fried fish, said Sarah Rutledge, a bartender at Longbranch Again in Cooksville.