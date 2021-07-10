Watch now: Habitat for Humanity of McLean County still building despite high material costs

BLOOMINGTON — For years, Ariell Ashley has dreamed of owning and sharing her own home with her four children.

"I just wanted a safe place for me and my kids," said Ashley, 38, who currently lives with her three daughters and one son in income-assisted housing. "It's not enough space for everybody."

On Saturday morning Ashley and about 100 volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of McLean County worked together with hammers, nails and stacks of lumber to take a meaningful step toward realizing her dream.

From the parking lot of Northside Church of Christ, the group in less than two hours framed 41 wall panels — 18 for the first floor and 23 for the second floor — that will make up the structure of Ashley's future four-bedroom, 1,200-square-foot home.

Once construction is finished, Ashley said she's looking forward to sitting on her front porch, watching her children play in the yard and making a "beautiful meal for her family."

The walls will be moved to and installed at 515 W. Oakland Ave. in Bloomington. The house is one of four new construction builds the local arm of the international nonprofit is organizing this year.

Local volunteers and construction crews are also renovating two other homes for families to move into, said Linda Healy, HFHMC development director.

"And there are two houses that got interrupted with COVID from 2019 that we will finish, that are almost done — so eight families total," Healey said. "But the need just continues to increase."

Healey said 190 people so far this year have submitted applications for a new home, meaning that "if we build eight to 10 houses a year, that's the next 20 years."

The cost to build them is typically offset by contributions and other in-kind gifts. Those gifts, coupled with federal grants, help affiliates subsidize mortgages for Habitat homes, which families pay off through a no-interest mortgage that cannot exceed 30% of the homeowners' monthly income.

But over the last year and a half, building material costs have skyrocketed and projects have been delayed because of supply-chain issues and shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lumber prices, according to the National Association of Home Builders, increased by more than 300% since April 2020. Demand for new homes, as well as demand for supplies for renovation projects and other factors, also kept costs high, experts say.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While prices have come down in recent weeks, they are still significantly higher than before the pandemic.

For HFHMC, a house in 2019 cost $90,000 to build. It now costs the organization $140,000 to build, Healey said.

Those increases mean the organization relies more heavily on fundraising and donations from local building suppliers, Healy said, adding that "they support us the best they can."

Pandemic influences also resulted in pausing HFHMC's 2019 collegiate build, a project led by student volunteers from Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan University.

Because students had to leave campus amid the height of the pandemic, the build was interrupted and progress slowed, with the homeowners and small groups of volunteers putting in work, Healy said.

"They missed this — the most significant piece is working with all these total strangers helping to build a house," Healy said.

That sentiment was strong Saturday morning with a collection of friends, families and new volunteers swinging hammers and laughing as they stood up and carried sections of completed walls.

One volunteer, Kris Littleton, of Bloomington, said he was grateful to see so many people coming out to support Ashley.

"This is my first time and I've only hammered a couple of nails, but I'm really enjoying it," Littleton said.

Construction on Ashley's home is also unfolding in honor of longtime HFHMC volunteer Bill Nichelson and a member of Northside Church of Christ with ties to the nonprofit, Viola Hefner. Both Nichelson and Hefner died earlier this year.

As they completed sections of the walls on Saturday, volunteers and Ashley wrote notes to Nichelson and Hefner on pieces of lumber. Many included messages like "Bill — We miss you & hope you're still building."

Ashley said she feels like her home is "blessed and will be taken care of" because of the support that volunteers put into it.

"My home is just special because it not only belongs to me, but it also belongs to their memory and to everybody who helped," Ashley said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0