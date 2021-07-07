Watch now: Jehovah's Witnesses booked for Bloomington return in '22, official says

BLOOMINGTON — Among the 6,000 in-person events canceled by the Christian Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses this year is a summer convention normally held at Grossinger Motors Arena.

For the second year in a row, Jehovah's Witnesses will gather virtually, once again deviating from the traditional in-person gathering that adherents of the faith have practiced since 1897.

Typically, congregants across the world gather each year for conventions that run from Friday-Sunday during a summer weekend or weekends; in Bloomington, Grossinger Motors Arena has functioned as a convention site for the Witnesses since 2006.

Officials in a statement said that a sense of cautious optimism prompted the adoption of a virtual format for this year's slate of conventions — 800 of which were to be held in the U.S.

"Our virtual conventions present no danger to convention cities (and) avoid possible super spreader events," Rodney Norman, Central Illinois Public Communications Representative for Jehovah's Witnesses, said in a statement regarding the decision.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Moving to a virtual format, however, results a loss of tourism dollars for cities that held conventions.

While the Twin Cities won't see an economic boost from this particular event in 2021, Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Crystal Howard said those dollars should be returning to the area next year.

"This group was not booked at Grossinger Motors this year but is tentatively booked for June of 2022," she wrote in an email to The Pantagraph. "They will represent $2.8 million for the two weekends they are here."

The group said in its news release that its conventions have brought around $116 million in tourism dollars to the area since 2006.

Jehovah's Witnesses make up less than 1% of U.S. adults, according to data from the Pew Research Center, and as of 2016, were one of the most racially and ethnically diverse religious groups in the country, with no more than "four-in-ten members belonging to any one racial or ethnic background."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0