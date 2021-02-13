Watch now: Rising lumber costs slow rebuilding of Clinton church

CLINTON — Plans to rebuild a Clinton church destroyed in a fire last summer are still on, but an increase in the price to rebuild has delayed the process.
“We are trying to figure everything out because the cost of construction goods has more than tripled recently,” said Clinton Assembly of God Pastor Nick Blacklidge. “We are kind of facing a question of exactly what we want to do. Do we hold off for a little bit until the costs comes back down to a normal rate, or what do we do?”
Ed Neaves, the owner, of Expert Builders of Central Illinois in Bloomington, says the cost of construction went up significantly in 2020.
“Wood products, two-by-fours, two-by-twelves, plywood, all went up about 450%,” he said. “Lumber is just one component. You have the lumber package and the plumbing and the electrical and then the shingles. They decided to raise the price of those because everything else was raising.”
Several events in 2020 led to a lumber shortage, including wildfires in California and Oregon and some lumber mills were forced to shut down or install new COVID-19 safety protocols, which slowed production.
“When COVID first hit, nobody knew what was going to happen,” he said. “So the lumber suppliers and manufacturers and people who run the mills, dumped their inventory as much as they could. A lot went overseas, to Asia and Europe. Tariffs go on lumber from Canada, and then interest rates dropped to 2.15 and 2.2% interest rates and people can afford to build because the interest rates are so low, so you had a perfect storm.”
The church was built in 1973 but at 8:19 a.m. on June 16, the Clinton Fire Department was informed of a working fire at the church. Firefighters arrived to find the center of the sanctuary fully engulfed.
“We never figured out how it started,” Blacklidge said. “It’s undetermined.”
Fourteen area fire departments were called in to help fight the fire, but the main building was destroyed. An adjoining gymnasium, youth chapel, kitchen, and offices were spared, but sustained smoke damage.
The church resumed services the weekend after the fire, opting to hold them outside, and then, worshipped at Little Galilee Christian Camp and Retreat Center, a few miles south of Clinton.
“We had to renovate the gymnasium because of the smoke damage,” he said. “We had to tear the carpets out and clean everything up, but now we’re back.”
The church held occasional services in the gymnasium through the summer and fall and then started holding church services fulltime in the renovated gymnasium Jan. 31.
Trying to restore and rebuild during a pandemic also has its challenges.
“Even on the restoring the building we have, we ran into a couple of situations where crews were shut down for two weeks and then when they want to come back, we have other crews in doing work and you have to account for that,” he said. “It’s been a mess.”
Blacklidge said the church wants to rebuild, but there are still several decisions that have to be made.
“Our completion date goal is September of 2022, but we are trying to figure everything out,” he said.
Blacklidge declined to give a cost estimate on the project, saying the final costs are still being determined.
“We have a ballpark figure, but we don’t have anything definite yet,” he added.
“They have been wonderful to us,” he said. “We really appreciate it and looking forward to rebuilding. I just hope the cost of goods comes down so we can do that quickly.”
