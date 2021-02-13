Watch now: Rising lumber costs slow rebuilding of Clinton church

CLINTON — Plans to rebuild a Clinton church destroyed in a fire last summer are still on, but an increase in the price to rebuild has delayed the process.

“We are trying to figure everything out because the cost of construction goods has more than tripled recently,” said Clinton Assembly of God Pastor Nick Blacklidge. “We are kind of facing a question of exactly what we want to do. Do we hold off for a little bit until the costs comes back down to a normal rate, or what do we do?”

“Wood products, two-by-fours, two-by-twelves, plywood, all went up about 450%,” he said. “Lumber is just one component. You have the lumber package and the plumbing and the electrical and then the shingles. They decided to raise the price of those because everything else was raising.”

Several events in 2020 led to a lumber shortage, including wildfires in California and Oregon and some lumber mills were forced to shut down or install new COVID-19 safety protocols, which slowed production.