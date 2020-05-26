× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Cars pulling into the lot at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church next weekend will be filled with families seeking a spiritual experience, but they won’t be packing the pews.

Instead, they’ll be taking part in drive-through Communion, to be held every other week. Each driver will receive individually wrapped portions of bread and wine to distribute to others in the vehicle, to be consumed when the car reaches a pastor — who will be wearing a face mask.

It’s a different way to take part in what many consider a vital aspect of religion, but just one example of how church leaders have been forced to get creative during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We can love and care for our neighbor best by not physically gathering in large groups right now,” said Andrea Gerhard, St. Paul's director of communications. “We are simply being socially responsible for the safety of all involved.”

Across the country, in-person services, Bible classes and Sunday school have been canceled or moved online. Weddings have been rescheduled or turned to backyard affairs. Funerals have been delayed. Countless rituals and rhythms have been interrupted, through Easter, Passover and other holidays.

The challenges are especially pronounced in Illinois, which now has one of the strictest stay-at-home orders in America and where the ongoing limits have sparked politically charged protests and debate in Springfield.

For religious leaders, the distinction has brought a mix of frustration and anxiety at a time when congregants are hungry for hope about what’s ahead — and eager for life to regain its patterns and traditions. Churches also face a drop in donations while demand for services like food banks has surged.

Several have reopened in defiance of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order that limits gatherings to 10 or fewer people in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The governor has said the restrictions are based on medical experts' advice and designed to keep people safe.

“We say church is essential and we need to gather together and we need to worship the Lord,” the Rev. Derek Bradshaw told his congregation at Salem Baptist Church when they resumed services May 17. The westside Decatur church enforced social distancing measures and encouraged elderly and at-risk members to stay home.

Others have taken a different view. “My first concern is the people’s health,” said the Rev. Matt Samuels, lead pastor at GT Church, which can hold 850 people at its worship center on South 27th Street. “I don’t want GT Church to suddenly be responsible for the cases in Macon County spiking.”

As the pandemic forces congregations to separate, it also brings struggles that cause many to long for the comfort of their “church families.” Lost jobs or wages, delayed medical procedures, canceled travel plans, isolation from friends and family — all would be easier to face with others nearby, laughing and hugging and lifting their voices in songs about salvation and gratitude.

GT Church held its first drive-in service two weeks ago, working with city officials to design a safe experience. After weeks apart, Samuels said he became emotional when seeing parishioners gathered again, albeit in a different way. He and the congregation are ready to return to greeting each other face-to-face, as soon as it is possible to do so. “I am not a televangelist,” Samuels said. “The reason I’m a pastor is because I love being with the people.”

Like Salem Baptist, Destiny Fellowship in Moweaqua reopened May 17. The decision followed the Shelby County Board’s vote that allowed businesses to reopen “at their own risk.”

“With the freedoms that the Constitution says, we have the right to choose whether we want to participate or not,” said the Rev. Rod Hite, citing the ability for people to visit stores and other businesses considered essential. “I believe we are being singled out.”

Enforcement of Pritzker’s order is left to local law enforcement agencies. Many, including Decatur police Chief Jim Getz, have declined to get involved, saying the governor’s order isn’t law. Others have argued the restrictions limited religious freedoms.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said fines will be imposed on several churches in the city that violated the rules despite warnings.

Northwest Bible Baptist in Elgin had announced plans to reopen and scan temperatures and buy protective equipment, but that was canceled after local authorities raised questions.

The church’s preparations were “more than what they’d had to do if they were at Home Depot or Lowe’s or Walmart,” said Jeremy Dys, a counsel at First Liberty Institute, the legal nonprofit representing the church. “Somehow people going to church are incapable, it’s insinuated, of safely gathering.”

An essential function

When Pritzker first issued the stay-at-home order, most churches complied without incident. Its language did not specifically reference places of worship, but said “all public and private gatherings of any number of people” were prohibited except for limited purposes outlined in the order.

The order took effect March 21, a Saturday, and many congregations pivoted to live streamed services the next day. Some relied on existing technology they already used to communicate with members who could not attend for health or other reasons, while others quickly developed new ways to relay their message. Others took different approaches to handle spiritual needs.

“We just continued to do what we’ve always done,” said Samuels, whose church for years has live streamed services and offered a weekly television program.

Some delivered Easter sermons on Facebook Live in front of empty pews. The Jewish Federation of Springfield held a “virtual Seder” during passover.

“I have always believed in the strength of community,” federation Executive Director Nancy Sage wrote in a letter to members. “My experience over the last weeks has strengthened that belief and enabled me to view it from a new perspective.”

But resistance began to surface after the governor announced April 23 that he would extend a modified version of the stay-at-home rules through May. The Beloved Church in the northwestern Illinois town of Lena sued in federal court, arguing that the governor had discriminated against religious practices. Pritzker amended the order April 30 to stipulate that the “free exercise of religion” was an essential activity, but still banned gatherings of more than 10 people.

Dozens attended services at the Lena church May 3. A representative said social distancing rules were followed.

More heated opposition ramped up earlier this month after Pritzker rolled out a plan that split the state into four regions and created five “phases” with rules to gradually reopen. Gatherings of 50 or more people are banned until the final stage; this will not be reached until scientists develop a widely available vaccine or effective treatment, or widespread immunity prevents new cases from developing.

The president of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and the presidents of the Central, Northern and Southern Districts in Illinois wrote letters to the governor and to U.S. Attorney General William Barr objecting to the situation.

“The requirements for Phase Five are distant, if not unattainable, in our estimation,” said the letter, which was signed by the Rev. Dr. Allan Buss, president of the Northern Illinois District, the Rev. Mark Miller, president of the Central Illinois District and the Rev. Timothy Scharr, president of the Southern Illinois District of the synod.

The leaders also asked Pritzker to consider the size of the venue, rather than a blanket ban on gatherings of a certain size, and questioned the constitutionality of the restrictions.

“This unfavorable treatment of religious gatherings compared to other venues is deeply concerning,” the letter said. “Because of these concerns, we would ask that worship services be allowed to meet with at least two-thirds to 100% of capacity during Phase Four.”

Bradshaw said his church’s decision to reopen was about obeying God, not politics. He cited the ability of other businesses to continue to operate, including marijuana dispensaries and abortion clinics.

“Illinois houses of worship have, under the most honorable intentions, voluntarily closed our doors for the past eight weeks,” he wrote in a statement. “The time has come to voluntarily and respectfully reopen them.”

Hite, in Moweaqua, said he was pleased to see parishioners lingering after the May 17 service. “We have the power to pray and people need to be touched,” he said. “If they don’t want to be touched, that’s fine. But we need that freedom.”

Meanwhile, other states have reopened operations in various phases, creating a patchwork of policies as stay-at-home orders are relaxed.

Vice President Mike Pence in mid-May met with faith leaders in Iowa, saying ending religious services to address COVID-19 has “been a burden” for congregants. New York also will allow religious gatherings of up to 10 people as patient rates decline. In California, the first state to issue a mandatory stay-at-home order, about 1,200 pastors have signed a letter vowing to reopen May 31.

Pritzker urged faith leaders to remember that the order is temporary and aimed at keeping parishioners safe.

“We’re not stopping you from praying. We’re not stopping you from connecting with your parishioners,” he said in early May. “What we are trying to stop is the spread of this invisible killer.”

​President Donald Trump weighed in on the restrictions Friday, calling houses of worship "essential." He said governors need to let them operate starting this weekend and threatened to "override" ones who don't, although he didn't specify what authority he has.

Pritzker, who has been critical of the Trump administration's response to COVID-19, during a press conference later did not indicate he would be changing his plans.

“We’re going to continue to operate on the basis of science and data,” Pritzker said in Springfield. “I’m as anxious as anybody to make sure that our churches or mosques or synagogues open back to where they were before COVID-19 came along. We’re gradually moving in that direction, but there’s no doubt, the most important thing is we do not want parishioners to get ill.”

Uncertain future

The Rev. Jameson Wheeler, senior pastor at Abundant Life Christian Center in Decatur, said the congregation has been meeting weekly, but church leaders care for members’ health.

“To say we don’t care would be really irresponsible,” he said. “We feel our spirituality is just as essential as Walmart.”

Wheeler said the church has a small congregation that has been meeting with social distancing and extra sanitation measures. Older congregants have remained home.

The church’s leaders want to be a beacon of hope for others, he said. Not all churchgoers have access to the internet or other social media.

About Central Illinois churches Central Illinois churches were contacted last week and surveyed on how services are handled amid COVID-19. 494 reported using some form of virtual service.

388 reported using video or livestreaming on their websites.

84 reported turning to Facebook to reach parishioners during COVID-19

60 said they were using some form of social distancing at their facilities

“We wanted to hope for anyone that can come,” Wheeler said. “We have to be mindful of people’s physical well-being, the emotional well-being, financial well-being, as well as their spiritual well-being. We care.”

While some houses of worship have started to reopen, most are continuing to follow the rules. Across all faiths, online services have replaced in-person ones.

The Central Illinois Mosque & Islamic Center in Urbana, for example, is holding a “Virtual Eid Prayer” on Sunday to recognize the end of fasting for Ramadan.

Some have started to gather congregants in cars, including drive-through Communion offerings like those at St. Paul's. Still others have found ways to gather in groups of 10 or fewer.

Though she misses attending church in person, Decatur's Barbara Scarlett, a member of Renaissance Church downtown, said she is grateful for online services in the meantime.

“Renaissance is doing an interactive service for the first time since we have been doing Church at Home,” Scarlett said. “I am excited to see others from church. We do Communion and our pastor does not care if we have cookies and milk to symbolize the body and the blood. I love the service on Sunday morning or whatever time that I have to watch it. It is so convenient.”

Illinois Catholic leaders last week announced plans to begin phasing in some public events, starting with small groups for baptisms, weddings, funerals and confession. The Archdiocese of Chicago and Rockford, Joliet, Peoria, and Springfield dioceses worked with the Pritzker administration to develop guidelines.

Church officials earlier this spring allowed Catholics dispensation from the obligation of attending Sunday mass and holy days.

The Rev. Joe Molloy, pastor of Holy Family Catholic Church, has followed guidance from the Dioceses of Springfield that allows him to offer Communion in the vestibule of the church, eight people at a time, in 10-minute intervals. Congregants have to sign up ahead of time and wait outside until their group is called in.

Communion is one of the most important sacraments of Christianity. The Bible says Jesus offered bread and wine to his disciples on the night he was betrayed, telling them it was his body and blood, given for the forgiveness of sins. His command to them: Do this in remembrance of me.

“It is so important, central to our belief, and we believe, in the Communion, Jesus his very self nourishes and deepens our faith and comes to us wholly in his body,” Molloy said last week. “When that was taken away, if you will, by the virus, people were really feeling the absence of the Eucharist and many came this past weekend to be nourished and have that closeness and oneness with the Lord.

“That is the closest we can get to our Lord this side of heaven.”

What worship will look like once churches open is yet to be determined. Molloy said he will wait for direction from the diocese, and has thought about how services might have to be conducted. Some options could be roping off some pews to keep people from sitting too close together, or having someone actually counting people as they enter and stopping too many from coming in once the maximum number is reached, whatever that is.

In the meantime, Molloy continues to offer Mass on Facebook daily at 10 a.m., and prays the rosary at 1:30 p.m. daily. Both are uploaded to YouTube and to the parish website afterward for parishioners to view at their convenience.

St. Paul’s Lutheran also offers online services, as does GT Church. Going forward, Samuels said the church has researched the cost of personal protective equipment, how many people the worship center can accommodate with social distancing and other factors.

Pritzker said last week that all regions of the state are on track to enter Phase 3 on May 29. The loosened restrictions allow for restaurants to have outdoor dining, salons and barber shops to resume operation and all state parks to reopen.

The next phase after that would allow gatherings up to 50 people. Progress between phases is determined by several factors, including infection rates, hospitalizations and demand for beds in intensive care units.

But it remains unclear when larger congregations will be able to gather. No one knows when a vaccine or effective treatment might become widely available, or when a sustained lack of cases could occur.

For his part, Samuels hopes that GT Church can provide services in some form by the middle of June. But much remains to be determined, and Samuels indicated he wouldn’t move forward without consulting city leaders.

“We are going to work with city officials before we do anything,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

