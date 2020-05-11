Watch now: Tinley Park priest named eventual successor to Bishop Jenky

Tylka previously has served as associate pastor at churches in Orland Park and Winnetka and pastor in North Riverside. Since 2014, he has been president of the Archdiocesan Presbyteral Council and pastor of St. Julie Billiart Parish in Tinley Park.

The Peoria diocese has recently been in headlines about the years-long campaign to see Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, the El Paso native who pioneered religious broadcasting, recognized as a saint.

But the Diocese of Rochester, N.Y., where he served as bishop from 1966 to 1969, asked the Vatican for the delay so his role in assigning priests could be reviewed in light of the ongoing priest sexual abuse scandals.

The Peoria Diocese said the cases in question previously were investigated, and Sheen, who died in 1979, was cleared. At no time was Sheen accused of abusing a minor, Jenky said in a statement announcing the postponement.

Sheen was born in 1895, ordained in 1919 in Peoria and started a radio ministry in 1926. By the 1950s the prolific writer, speaker and broadcaster had gained international fame — and an Emmy — for his TV show, "Life is Worth Living."