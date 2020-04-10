With church baptisms on hold, parents look for reassurance: ‘It’s been burned into me, you get your child baptized soon as possible’

Then there are Catholics who feel that a pandemic is an extreme emergency.

Ricardo Villamil was set to have his daughter baptized at St. John Cantius in River West. She was born in March. “You want it done quickly, especially in times of crisis. I understand a need for safety, but grocery stores have gotten innovative. There should be ways around. A baptism needs four people? Well, I care about the salvation of my child, and if that means family isn’t there, OK. A church is needed now more than ever.”

Actually, the Rev. Joshua Caswell at St. John Cantius agrees.

The church, among the most conservative in Chicago, is streaming services like other churches; they are obeying the Archdiocese of Chicago and have four newborns and 20 adult converts waiting to be baptized. “But I think (archdiocese) guidelines are extreme on this,” Caswell said. “Smaller baptisms could go ahead. The sacrament can be very personal. Baptisms are social activities now. Not everything has to be a social experience.” He said performing mass in a church empty of parishioners reminds him of “clergy in the Middle Ages, holding services in the mountains without a congregation. Which doesn’t make it less a service.” So he’s telling the adults set to be baptized of an old teaching: God bound salvation to sacraments, but God is not bound to sacraments.