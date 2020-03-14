Woodford County coronavirus patient active in his church, pastor says

All church services Sunday and March 22 have been canceled, as have other activities. Watkins said he is putting himself under quarantine for at least 14 days.

About eight others who had close contact with the patient also are self-quarantining, according to Watkins. Others who belong to the church have been alerted.

"We're not suggesting that other congregation members do the same, only what we are doing," Watkins said about the self-quarantine. "We've left it up to their good judgment."

Willow Hill also conducts services at the Snyder Village senior-living facility in Metamora.

The church building is to be a polling place for the Illinois primary election scheduled for Tuesday. Woodford County election officials were notified about the parishioner's illness, Watkins said.

Cleaning crews were to disinfect and scour the church interior, according to the pastor. The polling-place status might change, depending on what county officials decide.