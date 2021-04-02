Bloomington Home & Aid's Butterfly Project expands to four more counties

BLOOMINGTON — A $300,000 federal grant has enabled the Bloomington office of the statewide Children’s Home & Aid organization to expand a program for children exposed to violence.

Butterfly Project services are now available for children ages 0 to 18 in Woodford, Ford, Livingston and Logan counties.

The project offers counseling, therapy and home visits to children who have experienced domestic, community or family violence, aiming to reach children before involvement with the justice system. The majority of those served, Family Support Supervisor Jeannie Higdon said, are those coming from domestic violence situations.

“What we do in our program is we serve the child, and that trusted caregiver to help the child heal from that exposure through that trusting relationship with their caregiver,” Higdon said.

The expansion means the project can provide services to 100 additional children, given a hiring of three new therapists and a case manager.

