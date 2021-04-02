Bloomington Home & Aid's Butterfly Project expands to four more counties

BLOOMINGTON — A $300,000 federal grant has enabled the Bloomington office of the statewide Children’s Home & Aid organization to expand a program for children exposed to violence.
Butterfly Project services are now available for children ages 0 to 18 in Woodford, Ford, Livingston and Logan counties.
The project offers counseling, therapy and home visits to children who have experienced domestic, community or family violence, aiming to reach children before involvement with the justice system. The majority of those served, Family Support Supervisor Jeannie Higdon said, are those coming from domestic violence situations.
“What we do in our program is we serve the child, and that trusted caregiver to help the child heal from that exposure through that trusting relationship with their caregiver,” Higdon said.
The expansion means the project can provide services to 100 additional children, given a hiring of three new therapists and a case manager.
It’s “so that we can make sure that we’re reaching those remote communities — those rural communities where, historically, there’s not a lot of services available in this specialized nature,” Higdon said. “We have strong partnerships with our judicial system and with our domestic violence providers … but it was a natural fit for us to expand into serving those counties that touch McLean County.”
Financial restrictions meant that, until now, the office was limited to the Bloomington-Normal area. Locally, Higdon said the program had “great impact and great success,” making the organization’s members optimistic about the expansion.
“We have been able to see families strengthen that attachment between parent to child; we have seen children who were struggling in school, who were falling behind because they couldn’t regulate their emotions … now excelling in school and doing well,” she said.
The grant also allowed the project to expand the pool of children able to be served: The cutoff used to be age 13, but Higdon said the number has been bumped 18.
The money comes from the Administration on Children, Youth and Families and is a recurring grant that the agency can apply for each year.
For more information about services, call Children’s Home & Aid Bloomington at 309-827-0374.