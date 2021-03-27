Bloomington-Normal parents adjust to work, home balance amid COVID-19

Facebook was one route for the mothers to take.

Alderman found some tutors within Bloomington-Normal Facebook groups, which her daughter has met with since shortly after the pandemic began. This was the second learning center they tried and it’s handled by a licensed teacher, as opposed to the first one.

“She’s gotten to be able to get the one-on-one help she may need with homework or assignments,” said Alderman, which she said is much better, but still not as good as in-person school.

“I would like for them to go every day,” Alderman said. “I think that kids are going to learn better than just doing the Zoom calls. They’re getting one-on-one help, they’re hands-on as opposed to being on Zoom calls, and you’re just talking to them. It’s like talking to a screen. Kids are not learning that way.”

Grismore also located a Facebook group for single mothers in the community who were struggling to find places for their kids to go. It was usually other parents or retirees who would watch a couple of kids at no charge. She used that group for most of the summer.

Matthews turned to a friend and paid them to help her son with e-learning.