Bloomington-Normal parents adjust to work, home balance amid COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON – When coronavirus cases began to spike just over a year ago, stress levels for parents spiked along with the virus.
Cheneatha Grismore, a 31-year-old single mother from Bloomington, had to make some swift decisions when she learned that her three sons – Cai and Cayden, 7-year-old twins, and 10-year-old Carson – would have to begin attending school from home for an unknown period of time.
“That was pretty much the most stressful thing,” Grismore said.
She wasn’t too worried about her job at First Strike pest control, but she was uneasy about where her kids would go while she worked. She couldn’t afford full-time daycare, and furthermore, daycares began closing due to COVID-19.
“It was narrowing down to, like, if you didn’t have the extra family members or extra hands, it was you. You are the sole provider, so you now have to pick, and of course you’re going to pick your kids,” Grismore said.
Heather Holl is a clinical professional counselor at Elliott Counseling Services in Normal, and parents and children have been on her caseload throughout the past year.
“About a year ago when everything was first starting, everyone was just so anxious, so scared, and nobody knew what was going on, so it was more of just survival mode,” Holl said.
‘We pulled through’
Grismore and Silvia Matthews, a 38-year-old single mother of a 6-year-old boy, of Normal, shared one common word about their experience with remote learning: frustrating.
Matthews was working in the office of a car dealership when the pandemic began, but she was laid off at the end of June. She received unemployment benefits for some time and is now working part time from home for a finance company.
While Matthews’ son, Keegan, stayed with his dad for a couple of months to finish his 2020 school year remotely, he returned to live with Matthews at the start of the next school year in August.
She said she was grateful to have her son home, but “It wasn’t easy.”
“It was very frustrating, I think, for both of us, and it really made me gain a higher appreciation for teachers and what they do,” said Matthews. “My kid wants to listen to pretty much everyone else but me, so when it comes to trying to listen to me as a mom and as a teacher, it just makes more frustrating times for both of us, but we pulled through.”
Cortney Alderman, 44, of Bloomington, a teacher, said the few times that she and her 11-year-old daughter, Sienna Hill, were working and learning from home were a “disadvantage.”
“I’m not as focused as I need to be, and I’ve noticed that she’s more distracted because she’s in her own home environment,” Alderman said.
Grismore also had some “frustrating times.”
When the pandemic began, she decided to take two weeks off from work and figure out a game plan. Grismore’s mom works for Bloomington School District 87, so she watched the kids so Grismore could keep a steady income for a couple of months until she was furloughed. Her hours were eventually cut from 40 per week to about 15.
District 87 equipped students with computers and internet access for remote learning, but that was only a start.
Grismore’s kids have been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and they’re in an individualized education program, which she said “just made it 10 times worse for them.”
“A lot of that first time of dealing with the online was just frustrating with a lot of tears, a lot of quits and a lot of, ‘I’m not doing this,’ and there was really nothing I could do to get them to understand because it’s not my field, so I did the best I could to get them to understand the work, but it’s very hard and challenging for kids that have disabilities,” Grismore said.
She also had to find a way to provide the meals that her sons would normally receive at school. That challenge lasted for a few weeks until the Illinois Department of Human Services announced the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer, or P-EBT, for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, which allotted eligible families money for daily meals.
The P-EBT SNAP benefits “helped tremendously since I wasn’t getting anything because I wasn’t working … It helped close the gap,” Grismore said.
‘Back to the drawing board’
The three single mothers had to find ways to care for their children while also providing the necessities, and going it alone is not practical.
“They’ve realized (parents) they have to rely on their partners and other extended family members; you cannot do it alone,” Holl said. “You need support. Even through the pandemic when everyone’s supposed to be staying away from everybody, you can’t. You really need support.”
At the start of summer, Grismore brought her kids to work a few days, but it wasn’t feasible to have them at a pest control company with chemicals around, she said.
“That was just for the time being, like OK, this is what we can do to get by for now, but we need a long-term plan,” Grismore said. “So, it was back to the drawing board again.”
Facebook was one route for the mothers to take.
Alderman found some tutors within Bloomington-Normal Facebook groups, which her daughter has met with since shortly after the pandemic began. This was the second learning center they tried and it’s handled by a licensed teacher, as opposed to the first one.
“She’s gotten to be able to get the one-on-one help she may need with homework or assignments,” said Alderman, which she said is much better, but still not as good as in-person school.
“I would like for them to go every day,” Alderman said. “I think that kids are going to learn better than just doing the Zoom calls. They’re getting one-on-one help, they’re hands-on as opposed to being on Zoom calls, and you’re just talking to them. It’s like talking to a screen. Kids are not learning that way.”
Grismore also located a Facebook group for single mothers in the community who were struggling to find places for their kids to go. It was usually other parents or retirees who would watch a couple of kids at no charge. She used that group for most of the summer.
Matthews turned to a friend and paid them to help her son with e-learning.
“We got through it (remote learning) OK,” Matthews said. “I’m not going to lie, it was just a frustrating time where toward the last couple of months I did end up asking my friend to help me. By that time I was already working from home, so I was able to focus more on working and less on the remote learning.”
Matthews and Grismore sometimes had their children attend the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal, which closed at the onset of the pandemic but reopened in summer with about 20 kids attending per day.
“Once school went back in to their hybrid schedule, we saw the numbers (of kids attending) increase,” to about 65 kids, said Tony Morstatter, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Boys and Girls Club.
The mothers largely had routines figured out through summer, which Holl said seemed to be the least stressful time of the pandemic.
“I saw kind of a shift with the summer coming and no school. Everybody could do so much more outside and it seemed like people were much less anxious, less worried,” Holl said.
‘A much better place’
Over a year later, Grismore said she has finally adjusted, and she has learned to “always be prepared,” and “to be more patient.”
“At the beginning it was rough,” said Grismore. “I probably didn’t know what I was going to do from one day to the next.”
With each of the mothers’ kids now back to school four days per week in person, the future is looking clearer as COVID-19 vaccine continues to be distributed throughout the community.
Alderman is glad she and her daughter found a method that works, as she plans to let her daughter keep attending the learning center while she teaches in person.
Matthews and Grismore have each found routines as they work part time while their kids are learn in person.
“I think everybody’s in a much better place than they were a year ago, but there’s good and bad that’s come with it. Different levels of anxiety and stress and depression they never experienced before, but people are resilient,” Holl said. “They’ve come out of it and they’re going to continue to come out of it.”