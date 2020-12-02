 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Can you solve these reindeers' riddles? Children's Discovery Museum hosts new interactive game
0 comments
editor's pick

Can you solve these reindeers' riddles? Children's Discovery Museum hosts new interactive game

{{featured_button_text}}
Children's Discovery Museum

The Children's Discovery Museum offers Pre-School Camps, Kinder Camps and Camp Discovery for your children! Within each camp, there are a number of themes scheduled for the year. Explore a camp opportunity or just visit and enjoy the hands-on activities offered! 

See more on the Children's Discovery Museum

 David Proeber, The Pantagraph

NORMAL — Santa's reindeer are coming to town early this year, and they're bringing a book of riddles with them.

The Children's Discovery Museum is holding Reindeer Riddles, a new interactive holiday game that seeks to support local businesses while raising funds for the museum. People of all ages can enjoy this new interactive riddle game for a chance of winning a $500 cash prize. 

“Thanks to support through fundraising events like this, our nonprofit foundation can continue to fund this important work while we endure the effects of the pandemic,” Ben Harmon, chair of the Children’s Discovery Museum Foundation, said in a statement.  

Players must first purchase a $15 Reindeer Riddles game card from the Children's Discovery Museum any time during the month of December. Participants will earn a stamp on their card after visiting partnering uptown Normal locations to find and solve a riddle within the store.

Participants can earn up to five additional entries after five individual purchases of $10 or more at a participating location. Each verifying receipt will earn players a Reindeer Riddles Stamp on the game card. Players can earn up to six total entries in the drawing.

Once the riddle card is complete, players must submit their entry to the museum by Jan. 11, 2021 to be entered for the $500 grand raffle prize. Winners will be announced on Jan. 12.

The museum's doors have been closed for nearly 250 days because of the COVID-19 pandemic and has experienced a significant loss in revenue, according to museum officials. Despite this, the museum has served nearly 30,000 children through various remote activities and STEAM kits.

"Too many children are going to have fewer playful learning opportunities once winter sets in," said Harmon. "We can help change that!”

Sierra Henry's top 5 memorable stories from 2020

Sierra Henry's top 5 memorable stories from 2020

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Fairbury rocks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News