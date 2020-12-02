Can you solve these reindeers' riddles? Children's Discovery Museum hosts new interactive game

NORMAL — Santa's reindeer are coming to town early this year, and they're bringing a book of riddles with them.

The Children's Discovery Museum is holding Reindeer Riddles, a new interactive holiday game that seeks to support local businesses while raising funds for the museum. People of all ages can enjoy this new interactive riddle game for a chance of winning a $500 cash prize.

“Thanks to support through fundraising events like this, our nonprofit foundation can continue to fund this important work while we endure the effects of the pandemic,” Ben Harmon, chair of the Children’s Discovery Museum Foundation, said in a statement.

Players must first purchase a $15 Reindeer Riddles game card from the Children's Discovery Museum any time during the month of December. Participants will earn a stamp on their card after visiting partnering uptown Normal locations to find and solve a riddle within the store.