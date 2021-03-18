 Skip to main content
Children's Discovery Museum gets $7,150 grant
Liam Stahmer, 5, Normal, left, and his brother, Zach, 8, climb through a Children's Discovery Museum exhibit last week. The museum, while still publicly closed, is able to schedule some limited events that are supervised under quarantine rules.

NORMAL — The Children's Discovery Museum has been awarded $7,150 through a local grant program to boost science, technology, engineering, art and match educational programs.

“The learning taking place during a child's first five years lays the foundation for future development and success," said Rachel Carpenter, museum education manager. "STEAM-based play strengthens children’s ability to problem solve, think critically, and develop self-efficacy all while having fun and being playful.”

The grant, awarded through the Women to Women Giving Circle, will allow the museum to offer two yearly hands-on programs at Scott Early Learning Center in Bloomington. 

It will also cover expenses related to creating resource kits for teachers "based on the semester's visit," provide take-home STEAM kids for students and allow the museum to offer field trips when allowed under COVID-19 protocols.

“Parents are naturally a child’s first teacher and due to the nature of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, parents are more than ever stepping into this role," said Erin Wiese-Reichert, early childhood educator with the museum. "The kits that go home not only are fun and engaging for the children, but they empower the parents in their role as being a teacher to their child.”

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

