Children's Discovery Museum gets $7,150 grant

It will also cover expenses related to creating resource kits for teachers "based on the semester's visit," provide take-home STEAM kids for students and allow the museum to offer field trips when allowed under COVID-19 protocols .

“Parents are naturally a child’s first teacher and due to the nature of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, parents are more than ever stepping into this role," said Erin Wiese-Reichert, early childhood educator with the museum. "The kits that go home not only are fun and engaging for the children, but they empower the parents in their role as being a teacher to their child.”