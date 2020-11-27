Conn: Howlands' survival of pilgrimage, first winter at Plymouth a reason to celebrate at Thanksgiving

There he was, clinging to a rope hanging off a ship in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
The fate of my family and millions of others hung in the balance.
John Howland didn’t let go of that rope, and the crew and passengers on the Mayflower were able to bring Howland back on board after a sudden, severe storm had thrown him overboard.
Howland, I’ve discovered through the magic of Ancestry.com, is my great (12 times) grandfather — and the great grandfather to millions of Americans after being one of the few Pilgrims to survive the harsh first winter of 1620-21 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. He fathered 10 kids, who gave him 80-plus grandchildren and … you can do the math.
Howland’s rescue resulted in the subsequent births of notable figures including three presidents — Franklin Roosevelt, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush — as well as former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin, poets Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, actors Alec Baldwin, Humphrey Bogart and Christopher Lloyd, and Mormon church founder Joseph Smith.
His survival also allowed the formation of my own little family on my maternal grandfather’s side. I never knew my Grandpa John Brewer — a World War II veteran who died in a tragic car accident in 1965 — but I feel a metaphysical bond with him when I think about the grip Howland had on that rope, even though I’m sure my grandpa had no clue he was related to a Pilgrim.
Howland’s rescue is the happy part of the Pilgrims’ story. The part between Howland’s life being saved and the many, many children and grandchildren is harrowing to consider.
Howland, who was between 21 and 29 years old when the Mayflower landed (no one is really sure of his exact age), was accompanying John Carver, who had organized the voyage. Carver wrote the Mayflower Compact and was the first governor of Plymouth colony. Howland’s exact connection to Carver is unclear — he’s been described by some accounts as an indentured servant, and in others as more of a steward or secretary. But Howland’s was the 16th signature on the Mayflower Compact.
Carver managed to survive the first winter, which killed half the 100 Mayflower passengers. But that April, Carver passed out after emerging from a corn field, went into a coma and never came out. Carver’s wife Kathrine died soon after.
Support Local Journalism
The couple had no living children, but had recently taken in a 13-year-old named Elizabeth Tilley, who had traveled on the Mayflower with her parents, John and Joan Tilley. But John and Joan had died that winter, so Elizabeth — the only one of the Tilley’s six children to accompany them on the Mayflower — moved in with her aunt and uncle, Edward and Ann Tilley. But they died soon after, too, so the Carvers took her in … and died.
After the third set of Tilley’s guardians had died, she was taken in by Howland. They married before Tilley’s 16th birthday and she had her first child, Desire, in 1624, at 17.
Even in the 1600s, marrying a 15-year-old — though not illegal — was rare. But only 18 females had made the voyage in the first place, and 13 had died in the first six months.
That left five women. At that point, no one knew how much longer they would live. Their settlement was teetering on extinction.
I can’t pretend to know what living through what was basically an episode of The Walking Dead was like for Tilley and Howland, but I’m guessing after everyone they’d lost, their answer to the best way to honor them was to commit to the success of the settlement.
Plymouth itself never thrived like nearby Boston, and life was never easy for the Howlands. But as more and more English families came to North America in search of a place to find religious freedom (and others profit), the huge families of the Pilgrim survivors were proof a new life could be had.
But the lasting impact on European settlement of North America has been good, bad and ugly. While emigrants all over the world found a place to escape a life they didn’t want to live, the people indigenous to North America were murdered and displaced, and more than 12 million Africans were forced to emigrate here and work as slaves against their will.
I wish the story of America was different, but that’s the legacy we have to deal with whenever we consider or celebrate our past. We shouldn’t hide from it, or sugarcoat it. Italian philosopher George Santyana said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Those are words we should live by.
It makes for a legacy that’s not always easy to reconcile, but I’m glad John Howland didn’t let go of that rope, and I’m in awe of the sacrifices the Howlands made to make sure their dream survived.
I’m here with my two wonderful children because of it, and on Thanksgiving, I commemorated those efforts with a beautiful meal and time with my family. I hope everyone reading this was able to do the same.
Tips for a stunning Thanksgiving table
Grab a blanket and use it as a table topper
Go on a reconnaissance mission throughout your house looking for a throw blanket you can steal from the back of a chair or the foot of a bed. If you have a choice, grab one that is either neutral or shows off the colors of fall. Can't find a blanket that will work? In a pinch, I've even been known to use a shawl or scarf. When you score one, lay it over your dining table on the diagonal. You now have a beautiful table covering upon which to build your quick but gorgeous tablescape.
Layer the place settings to make them look luxurious
A layered table looks luxurious. You can achieve this affect in a snap just by stacking interesting dishes on top of one another, starting with a unique charger. If you don't have enough pieces in your dish set to serve the whole gang for Thanksgiving, no worries. Mix together different patterns, like I do on my table. How you do so will depend on the shape of your table and how many place settings you have of the dishes you want to use. I'm usually two plates short when I host Thanksgiving, so I set the sides of my table with the same dishes, then use the second set at the host and hostess seats.
Use place cards to make each place setting look special
OK, I know, I know. You are probably rolling your eyes right now, saying, "If I had time to do that, I wouldn't be in a panic!" But the truth is, it just takes seconds to do place cards for your guests, and it pays big dividends. That special step of putting someone's name above their seat makes them feel treasured, a valued part of the gathering. One year, I grabbed little boxes of chocolates at the grocery store, wrapped them up in brown craft paper and tied on a gift tag bearing each guest's name. These little brown paper packages tied up with strings did double duty as cute name card holders and fun take-home gifts. You can use just about anything to hold name cards, from fall gourds to pine cones.
Opt for a simple centerpiece that looks dramatic
Here's my formula for a centerpiece that looks sensational but takes seconds to pull together: Line stuff up and down the center of your table. It could be a row of pumpkins interspersed with clusters of votives, lanterns or hurricanes holding flickering candles, with fall leaves and berries collected from your yard poked in between. Another one of my done-in-a-flash centerpieces is a big, beautiful bowl holding seasonal treasures. I love to fill blue and white oversized serving bowls, cachepots or English foot baths with a tumble of gourds.
Purchase a set of salad plates or a platter imprinted with a turkey design
Channeling 18th century styles, this 18¾-by-14¾-inch glazed porcelain Plymouth turkey platter with a harvest garland border of oak leaves and acorns looks like traditional transferware and is dishwasher and microwave safe. It's available from Williams-Sonoma.
Consider one or a pair of figural turkeys on the table or sideboard
Realistic looking turkeys, sold as a pair from Wisteria, are as organic as they get: they're crafted from shredded grass, sliced branches and leaves.
Elevate the serveware
This antique bronze finished aluminum turkey from Pottery Barn stands tall as it nestles a favorite Thanksgiving dish in rustic style.
Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!