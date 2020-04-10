Hazlett: A different Easter, but same message

At first glance, Easter seems like a mess this year, doesn’t it?
Churches are closed. Egg hunts for the kids are canceled. Family gatherings are postponed. Traditions are disrupted.
It’s a big deal for a lot of people. I love Easter and cherish our family traditions, even the silly ones.
Every year, I set the table with pink and blue china dishes along with a bouquet of fresh flowers from Forget Me Not Flowers. (The ladies at the florist shop have it ready every year.) Next to the centerpiece are two of my most treasured possessions: small porcelain rabbits which belonged to my great Aunt Josie. She always set them on her Easter table.
My husband prepares our daughter’s favorite entrée, a baked ham with pineapple slices, and bakes a pineapple upside down cake.
After church, my parents arrive, carrying a plate of deviled eggs and an Easter basket for their granddaughter. In keeping with a longstanding practice, Mom wears a pair of bunny ears.
But, not this year. Due to the coronavirus crisis, Easter, it appears, has been canceled.
This Sunday, my husband and I plan to attend church services via Facebook Live and videoconference with family members. There’s no ham, no pretty table, no bunny ears.
I feel a bit lost, and my childhood friend Muriel Ann Glitzengelder is feeling the same way. It’s the first time in 63 years her extended family has not celebrated Easter together.
As I said, on the surface, Sunday looks to be lackluster. But then I quickly remind myself to count my blessings and focus on the true meaning of the celebration. Easter 2020 is not a shadow of its former self, but rather a tremendously needed celebration of good news.
For Christians, the weeks leading up to Easter are filled with self-reflection and sacrifice. But this year, everyone, regardless of religious belief, has made sacrifices. We’ve all given up something – personal freedoms, security, income, and in tragic cases, some have lost their lives.
The coronavirus has impacted all of us, and many, many people are struggling. I know a family who is suffering the heartbreaking and unexpected loss of their beloved brother, husband and father due to the virus. Close friends have lost their jobs and family members are feeling the strain of separation.
On this Good Friday, some may be asking, why has God allowed this pandemic to happen? I don’t know the answer and I don’t know anyone who does.
God does not promise us we will get everything we ask for. Sometimes treatments don’t work, financial losses aren’t recovered and broken relationships don’t mend. Our hearts are broken and we don’t understand why.
What I do know, what I am certain of, is that regardless of COVID-19, Easter is coming. Despite lockdowns, unemployment, social distancing and delayed family dinners, the promise of Easter will arrive. And what a promise it is: The promise of new life.
It is an eternal, beautiful life beyond the existence we know right now. It’s a full life untouched by the pain of separation, absent of worry and beyond tragic death. It surpasses all the anxiety we are experiencing during the spring of 2020.
Jesus Christ said, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he may die. Do you believe?’'
I do. Through his own death, Jesus gives our broken bodies and spirits the promise of a full, complete and wondrous rebirth.
Jesus suffered, but he triumphed in the end, and we will, too. I am confident of it because I have the confidence of the resurrection.
Lift up your hearts, dear readers. Easter is on the way.
