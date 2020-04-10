Hazlett: A different Easter, but same message

I feel a bit lost, and my childhood friend Muriel Ann Glitzengelder is feeling the same way. It’s the first time in 63 years her extended family has not celebrated Easter together.

As I said, on the surface, Sunday looks to be lackluster. But then I quickly remind myself to count my blessings and focus on the true meaning of the celebration. Easter 2020 is not a shadow of its former self, but rather a tremendously needed celebration of good news.

For Christians, the weeks leading up to Easter are filled with self-reflection and sacrifice. But this year, everyone, regardless of religious belief, has made sacrifices. We’ve all given up something – personal freedoms, security, income, and in tragic cases, some have lost their lives.

The coronavirus has impacted all of us, and many, many people are struggling. I know a family who is suffering the heartbreaking and unexpected loss of their beloved brother, husband and father due to the virus. Close friends have lost their jobs and family members are feeling the strain of separation.

On this Good Friday, some may be asking, why has God allowed this pandemic to happen? I don’t know the answer and I don’t know anyone who does.