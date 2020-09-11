Hazlett: A few observations

Dear Readers,
In the weeks since the death of my best friend, I'm not surprised to find creative writing to be a challenge. At times, I'm overcome with sadness while, at other moments, I'm distracted with trivial activities like cleaning the windows. I wish I had a proper column to share with you today, but instead I'd like to offer a few thoughts from recent weeks.
Here are three observations. One is serious; one, silly and the last, sincere.
First, the serious.
Like many of us, as a result of the pandemic I've been wearing a mask, washing my hands multiple times a day and maintaining the 6-foot distance requirement. Some health experts say shaking hands and hugging are bad ideas right now, so I've been avoiding that, too.
I realized, however, despite my best intentions, when confronted with profound grief, my need for consolation overshadowed my fear of infection.
I wore a mask to the funeral home, as did the limited group of mourners, and kept my arms at my sides.
But when I saw the distress of grieving friends who had traveled miles to mourn, my natural instincts took over. Our hearts and arms opened and we clung to each other. Our lifelong love for one another, and our vulnerability as humans, outweighed our fear of the deadly virus. We desperately wanted the comfort and healing from a caring embrace and accepted the risk. (While still wearing our masks.)
Let me be clear, I am not recommending throwing caution to the wind regarding the virus. Far from it. My observation is simply this: As humans, we are frail and flawed. Life is short and filled with choices. Sometimes our hearts lead our heads.
Now for the second, silly thought (really silly).
A while back our old dryer gave up the ghost and we bought a new one, a Samsung electric dryer. We were sitting at the kitchen table when the first load completed the drying cycle. That's when the music began.
Unlike the other dryer which merely beeped when the cycle was finished, the new dryer played a tune. When the electronic beeps started, we listened and looked at each other. For half a minute, the song played. It ended in a flourish, and my husband said, “Well, that was dramatic.”
It wasn't long before I heard my husband whistling the catchy tune.
But now we know it's not just any old song, it's a piece called “Die Forelle” (“The Trout”) by German composer Franz Schubert.
According to the Wall Street Journal, more appliances are using “audio logos” as a branding technique to “ensure products are easily identifiable.” It's true that when I hear Schubert's melody, I know the dryer is done, not the toaster.
While I thought my husband was clever for his whistle accompaniment, I quickly discovered there are more talented (or perhaps bored) musicians out there.
YouTube is filled with videos of people sitting next to their clothes dryers, playing “The Trout” on guitar, cello or violin. My personal favorite is a heavy metal cover band, complete with drum set in the living room, performing with the dryer.
As one person put it, “This is what happens when you have an appliance, musical instruments and a lot of spare time on your hands.”
Now I'm just waiting for the microwave to sing “Radar love.”
Lastly, the sincere.
So many of you have reached out with support this year as my husband and I have dealt with multiple losses. It's humbling and comforting to read your thoughtful and kind words.
One reader encouraged me to continue writing despite the grief we are experiencing. After more than a quarter century, this weekly column has brought both discipline and creativity to my life. When the world around me feels uncertain, knowing you are reading is a great reassurance.
Thank you.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.
