Hazlett: A few observations

Dear Readers,

In the weeks since the death of my best friend, I'm not surprised to find creative writing to be a challenge. At times, I'm overcome with sadness while, at other moments, I'm distracted with trivial activities like cleaning the windows. I wish I had a proper column to share with you today, but instead I'd like to offer a few thoughts from recent weeks.

Here are three observations. One is serious; one, silly and the last, sincere.

First, the serious.

Like many of us, as a result of the pandemic I've been wearing a mask, washing my hands multiple times a day and maintaining the 6-foot distance requirement. Some health experts say shaking hands and hugging are bad ideas right now, so I've been avoiding that, too.

I realized, however, despite my best intentions, when confronted with profound grief, my need for consolation overshadowed my fear of infection.

I wore a mask to the funeral home, as did the limited group of mourners, and kept my arms at my sides.