Hazlett: A grand finale for a magical Christmas display

Santa’s elves aren’t all at the North Pole. Dozens of the little helpers are part of a magical outdoor display in Pontiac.
For 40 years at Christmastime, Bob and Sandy Reilly have celebrated the season by constructing a massive holiday exhibit at their rural home. Generations of families have been delighted by the whimsical winter wonderland.
But like many wonderful traditions, this one is coming to an end. This year will be the grand finale for the community favorite.
More than 400 figurines, from nutcracker soldiers to Santa and his reindeer, are lighting up the December night one more time. Of course, there are Nativity scenes and angels, too. It seems everywhere you look, there are holiday lights.
That was the goal, way back when Bob and Sandy started decorating for their two young children.
“We wanted the kids to be able to see two or three holiday scenes in the yard, no matter what window they looked out of,” said Bob. And the tradition continued after the children were grown.
The collection started with a Santa and Rudolph set, which was a gift, and expanded from there. For years, Bob hit every after Christmas sale to find bargains on outdoor figures.
“Mice, penguins, snowmen, whatever caught my eye,” he recalled.
Years ago, neighborhoods in Pontiac (including mine) hosted an annual luminary night. Residents placed hundreds of white paper bags filled with sand and a lit candle along the streets. The effect was beautiful.
Coordinating with that event, the Reillys invited the public to see their holiday lights. Using a borrowed traffic counter in 1993, Bob counted more than 1,500 vehicles passing through in a single night.
Set up for “the show” usually begins after Halloween and continues right up until Thanksgiving.
After the plastic characters are unpacked and set in place, the bulbs must be checked. About 100,000 of them. (The couple has a heck of an electric bill in November and December.)
Once the season begins, Bob spends an hour each day replacing bulbs and repairing malfunctions. Naughty squirrels sometimes chew on cords and birds pull bulbs from the sockets.
The display stays up until New Year’s Day. Bob watches the weather closely to decide when to pull up the hundreds of stakes holding the figures.
“If I don’t get them out before the ground freezes, they will be there until March.”
In this unprecedented year of a pandemic, it’s a comfort to celebrate simple and cherished traditions such as looking at holiday lights. Since you’re in your car, it’s socially distant, too.
It takes an enormous amount of effort maintaining the outdoor presentation, and that’s partly why Bob has decided to make 2020 the final year.
“It’s time to move on,” he said. “I’m 75. When I was younger, if it was 12 degrees outside, I just put on Carhartt work clothes and got busy. Now I think twice about that.”
This year, he’s posted a sign inviting those who might be interested in the outdoor pieces to contact him.
“Some people have said they’d like individual figures, and that’s fine. It requires a lot of storage. We just want someone else to have it and enjoy it.”
Over the years, visitors have shared they saw the Christmas collection as children and now they are bringing their kids to see it. A second generation.
“I’ll miss it,” said Bob. “When I look out and see it, I smile.”
He’s not the only one. The holiday spectacular has brought smiles to thousands of faces. From all of us to Bob and Sandy, thank you.
The display is located on Kempt Street in Pontiac, behind the Livingston County Boys and Girls Club, and will be available for public viewing until Jan. 1.
