Hazlett: A grand finale for a magical Christmas display

It takes an enormous amount of effort maintaining the outdoor presentation, and that’s partly why Bob has decided to make 2020 the final year.

“It’s time to move on,” he said. “I’m 75. When I was younger, if it was 12 degrees outside, I just put on Carhartt work clothes and got busy. Now I think twice about that.”

This year, he’s posted a sign inviting those who might be interested in the outdoor pieces to contact him.

“Some people have said they’d like individual figures, and that’s fine. It requires a lot of storage. We just want someone else to have it and enjoy it.”

Over the years, visitors have shared they saw the Christmas collection as children and now they are bringing their kids to see it. A second generation.

“I’ll miss it,” said Bob. “When I look out and see it, I smile.”

He’s not the only one. The holiday spectacular has brought smiles to thousands of faces. From all of us to Bob and Sandy, thank you.

The display is located on Kempt Street in Pontiac, behind the Livingston County Boys and Girls Club, and will be available for public viewing until Jan. 1.

