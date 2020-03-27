Hazlett: A postcard from the family room

By the time this column appears in print, those of us in Illinois will have been under the “shelter-in-place” order for nearly a week. Some have been home even longer, telecommuting or taking care of children who are out of school. No one is exactly sure what is happening from one day to the next, and people’s nerves are getting frazzled.
I admit it — I have been feeling stressed. Then, I feel anxious because I’m stressed. And then I eat M&Ms to make myself feel better because I’m feeling stressed and anxious.
First and foremost, I’m worried about my loved ones who are in the “high-risk category” for contracting the virus – the “elderly” and people with pre-existing health conditions. As I’ve written before, my mother has Alzheimer’s disease, and I’ve been helping my stepfather care for her. Now, in addition to my concern about her condition, I am filled with anxiety about germs.
I constantly wash my hands, take off my shoes and coat before entering the house, wear a mask outside and socially distance myself from others. But am I doing enough?
Millions of people are still heading to work, enduring long, pressure-filled days and the uncertainty of coming in contact with the virus. Nurses and doctors are bravely caring for the sick, truck drivers are covering millions of miles for deliveries, cashiers and clerks are keeping essential stores open and restaurant owners are quickly adapting to ensure people are fed.
They, and many others, are performing heroic tasks while I am wearing elastic waistband pants and spraying door handles with disinfectant.
I tell myself everyone has a role to play and we’re all doing our bit.
Even our dogs sense something is up. The 14-year-old spaniel protested the change in the household routine by (wait for it) … chewing up toilet paper!
“OMG, don’t you know there’s been a run on toilet paper?” I scolded. “You just destroyed our family’s greatest asset! It would’ve been less damaging to chew my wallet with the cash inside or eat the tires off the car or swallow grandma’s ruby ring.”
I mean, if the dogs are going to get into something, why can’t they devour that case of Spam my husband purchased and is threatening to serve for dinner?
And speaking of my mate:
Along with being a Spam fan, my husband is the type of person who reads as much information as possible on important topics. He wants to be educated on all the “facts” about the virus. This is very useful, except I can’t escape it. I’m quarantined with a walking, talking, chart-reading consumer of COVID-19 information who says things like, “The pores in the N95 mask are three microns in diameter…”
I, on the other hand, have stopped watching the news and reading Facebook. It was sucking the life out of me.
Apparently my friends on Facebook are surviving the shelter-in-place much better than I am. They’re remodeling their basements, pedaling their Peloton bikes to super fitness and reading Jane Austen novels to their children at night.
Last night I binge-watched seven straight hours of British television. (It’s hard to overdo British whodunnit mysteries.)
In all seriousness, I am spending more time each day praying. It’s not only the sick and the helpers who need prayers, but also people who were experiencing difficult challenges even before the pandemic — like battling cancer or staying sober or going through a divorce.
It is a scary time for all of us, but prayer keeps me from despair and gives me hope.
We’ll get through this, dear friends. Next week, perhaps I will send you a postcard from someplace exciting. Like the kitchen.
