Hazlett: A postcard from the family room

By the time this column appears in print, those of us in Illinois will have been under the “shelter-in-place” order for nearly a week. Some have been home even longer, telecommuting or taking care of children who are out of school. No one is exactly sure what is happening from one day to the next, and people’s nerves are getting frazzled.

I admit it — I have been feeling stressed. Then, I feel anxious because I’m stressed. And then I eat M&Ms to make myself feel better because I’m feeling stressed and anxious.

First and foremost, I’m worried about my loved ones who are in the “high-risk category” for contracting the virus – the “elderly” and people with pre-existing health conditions. As I’ve written before, my mother has Alzheimer’s disease, and I’ve been helping my stepfather care for her. Now, in addition to my concern about her condition, I am filled with anxiety about germs.

I constantly wash my hands, take off my shoes and coat before entering the house, wear a mask outside and socially distance myself from others. But am I doing enough?