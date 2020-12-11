Hazlett: A season for Advent calendars

After Christmas, I sometimes tried to save the paper calendar for the next year. But the little flaps never really fit back into place or popped open prematurely.

There was no candy connected with the calendar — no tea sample, no pair of Avenger socks.

Yes, you read that correctly. This year, the husband of a friend has an Advent calendar featuring superhero socks. Twenty-four pairs.

The 24 days leading up to Christmas are the best time of year for my friend Terry, and Advent calendars are her great holiday joy. Rather than giving family and friends gifts on just one day, she gives Advent calendars for 24 days of fun.

“I love the surprise of them,” she says. “Each day is something special.”

At last count, I think she buys at least 50 calendars for all the people on her list. The assortment is mind boggling, ranging from 24 days of imported cheese, beer, sparkling water, body soap, lip balm, popcorn, silky skin cream, charm bracelets and puzzles, to the aforementioned superhero socks.

She starts researching and shopping in the fall because, she reports, “All the good calendars are gone by November.”