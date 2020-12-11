Hazlett: A season for Advent calendars

It’s Dec. 11 and I hope you’ll excuse me for a moment while I have my daily dose of coffee, tea, hot cocoa and Moser Roth chocolate.
After that, maybe I’ll enjoy a daily face mask, bubble bath, lustrous hair treatment and a salmon and sweet potato dog treat. Oh, wait. That last one is for the dogs.
You see, ‘tis the season for Advent calendars.
In religious terms, Advent is a time of expectant waiting for the arrival of Christ. While days of the liturgical calendar change yearly, traditional Advent calendars mark the days between Dec. 1 and Christmas Day. The countdown hasn’t changed, but calendars sure have.
Today there are Advent calendars for every taste. Twenty-four days of candles, LEGO blocks, dinosaur toys, caramels and mini bottles of wine. Last year, for a mere $112,000, the luxury jeweler Tiffany offered a 355-pound, 4 foot-tall Advent display which featured one glittery gift each day. I don’t remember seeing that package arrive at my doorstep....
When I was a kid, at Christmastime we had a paper Advent calendar on the refrigerator. Each morning before school, I eagerly ran to the kitchen and opened that day’s tiny window flap. Inside was a pretty little picture, usually depicting the Nativity or a scene from bustling Santa’s workshop. None of the calendars were particularly memorable, but I do have a feeling of shared special moments with my mom as we looked at the pictures.
After Christmas, I sometimes tried to save the paper calendar for the next year. But the little flaps never really fit back into place or popped open prematurely.
There was no candy connected with the calendar — no tea sample, no pair of Avenger socks.
Yes, you read that correctly. This year, the husband of a friend has an Advent calendar featuring superhero socks. Twenty-four pairs.
The 24 days leading up to Christmas are the best time of year for my friend Terry, and Advent calendars are her great holiday joy. Rather than giving family and friends gifts on just one day, she gives Advent calendars for 24 days of fun.
“I love the surprise of them,” she says. “Each day is something special.”
At last count, I think she buys at least 50 calendars for all the people on her list. The assortment is mind boggling, ranging from 24 days of imported cheese, beer, sparkling water, body soap, lip balm, popcorn, silky skin cream, charm bracelets and puzzles, to the aforementioned superhero socks.
She starts researching and shopping in the fall because, she reports, “All the good calendars are gone by November.”
Even the “New York Times” agrees with her. Last week, one reporter wrote, “2020 might be many things, but it’s also the year that Advent calendars have gone universal. Why? Having the gift of daily joy feels very necessary right now.”
I have Terry to thank for my daily dose of tea, coffee and chocolate.
When our daughter was little, I wanted to create a special Advent tradition like the one I shared with my mom, but with a little more sugar. I found a little wood house with 24 cubby holes to fill with candy. She enjoyed it, and so did I. (I could always raid Dec. 24’s cubby and replace it before anyone knew. Except maybe Santa?)
Even our dogs received a calendar this year, from the neighbors. There’s no risk I’ll forget their daily treat; they bark at me until I open that day’s door, revealing a salmon-flavored goodie. The smell makes me wrinkle my nose, but they think it’s the bomb.
Not sure how I’ll explain to the happy puppies after Christmas that their favorite ritual is over. Maybe I can share how I tried to put the paper flaps back on the Advent calendar when I was a kid.
Nah. I better buy more salmon treats.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!