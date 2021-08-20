Hazlett: Alexa, what are you doing at college?

It’s late August and we know what that means. School is in session, and Bloomington-Normal is humming with activity.

For college freshmen, it’s a brand new — and sometimes confusing — world. Luckily, today’s students live in a digitally-connected age with answers to their questions at their fingertips.

Back when I was a Redbird at Illinois State University, students had to rely on an antiquated method to learn information. We had to talk to other people. Usually in-person or via telephone that was (get this) attached to the wall.

As good fortune would have it, my roommate, Gail, was a senior. Quiet, thoughtful, respectful and helpful, she was the ideal roommate. Not only did she keep her stuff on her side of the room, she knew what time Garcia’s pizza closed on Fridays and she knew how to find the rec center.

She also knew where to locate information in Milner Library. That’s what we did when writing a research paper. We went to the library and composed notes by hand. Then, (wait for it…) we typed on a typewriter. The spelling auto-correct feature was in my head.

Life was so hard then.

Today, students don’t need to bother asking their roommates for directions to the library. They can just ask a school-provided digital assistant. It’s someone you may know… Alexa, Amazon’s virtual voice assistant.

Alexa is appearing at various universities as part of school services. Some schools have installed Echo Dot units (the smart device which “hosts” Alexa), in students’ living quarters. After a quick call to the Tech Zone, I learned students can access Alexa in their rooms at Illinois State University.

What an interesting situation. To be in college, living away from mom and dad probably for the first time, and having a device which can answer most of your questions 24/7.

According to recent news articles, universities providing the internet-enabled service expect students may use it to ask questions like, “What times does the cafeteria close?” or “Where is the bus stop?”

Sure, those are useful questions. But let’s get real.

Had a digital assistant been around when I was a Redbird, you can bet I would’ve been asking it different kinds of questions. Like, all the answers to exams in Physics, which I failed. I never did figure out the metrics system. Back then, everyone predicted the United States would be converting to the international measurement system at any minute. And we all know how that worked out.

Hey, Alexa, why did I waste all that time learning about kilometers when distance in the United States is still — 35 years later — measured in miles?!

But, the 18-year-old Susan might have asked Alexa, “Does the cute guy named Joe in my Journalism class like me?”

(Magic eight ball, the 1980s version of Alexa, says no.)

Today, 50s something Susan, now a wife and mother of a student, would ask an entirely different set of questions.

“Alexa, is my daughter studying criminal justice or on her way to get pepperoni pizza?”

“Alexa, is the university teaching my child skills that will result in gainful employment? Or did I just mortgage my house in exchange for a "Proud College Mom" sweatshirt?”

According to USA Today, some students are concerned about privacy with the digital devices around. Because devices listen, store voices and information in the cloud, there’s a level of risk involved.

For instance, could a well-intended mother hack the system and listen in… or chime in?

Instead of Alexa’s soothing tones, the student might hear her mother’s voice coming across the airwaves. “It’s time to get up! You’re going to be late for class! It’s raining; take your coat!”

If I were a freshman in college and had the option of conversing with a digital roommate, I know what I’d do. I’d choose talking with Gail over Alexa every time.

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

