Hazlett: All about Cinnamon Girl

Over the past year, a member of our family has put on the proverbial Quarantine 15.
It wasn’t my husband who gained the extra weight. And it wasn’t me (thank goodness).
It was our Redbone Coonhound dog.
A recent trip to the veterinarian’s revealed our two-year-old “baby” tips the scales at 80 pounds. The vet gently stroked her head and said affectionately, “She’s a big girl, now.”
She falls at the upper end of the range for female hound dogs, but the vet declared she’s not overweight. From the tip of her nose to the end of her tail, she measures 51 inches. Her chest measures 34 inches.
“Don’t worry,” I whispered in her floppy ear, “You’re not fat, just big boned.”
“She’s all muscle,” said the vet. (All muscle, plus constantly wagging tail and highly inquisitive nose.)
She has soulful brown eyes and soft velvet fur. My husband has nicknamed her “Cinnamon Girl” for her beautiful coloring.
Last year, before the pandemic, Cinnamon Girl weighed 65 pounds. But like most of America, she put on 15 pounds during the shutdown. I’m not exactly sure how it happened. I mean, she didn’t order take-out Mexican food or have pizzas delivered. She has zero sedentary screen time and gets in at least 10,000 steps (times four) daily. So when did she become the size of a small pony?
An early clue was her collar. Personally, I can go for months wearing elastic waistband pants without noticing the gradual effect of Oreo cookies. The hound dog doesn’t eat cookies, but her collar was getting too tight, and my husband let it out a notch.
“I understand,” I consoled her. “It’s like trying to zip up size 12 jeans after too many trips to the Dairy Queen drive-thru. Next thing you know, your hips spill over, and, bingo, instant muffin top.”
The trouble is she doesn’t realize she’s not a 9-pound puppy anymore. She isn’t aware she weighs enough to trigger the seat belt warning when she sits in the front passenger car seat.
Cinnamon Girl thinks she can poke her long, pointy nose into whatever opening she finds interesting, such as a slightly ajar door, and push the rest of her body through. She doesn’t realize her back side is getting too large to squeeze past things. Kind of like me trying to get out of the car when I’ve parked too close to the garage wall.
When she was a puppy, the hound dog had an endearing habit of running between my legs. Now when she attempts the playful game, I’m knocked off my feet. And she’s tall enough to look me in the eye when I’m lying in bed. Nothing like waking up to a large wet nose two inches from your face.
She spends her mornings watching the squirrel channel which is broadcast live from the backyard. Cinnamon Girl acts like she’s part cat and perches atop the back of the couch while she gazes out the window. She’s on the lookout for furry, chattering, birdseed-stealing invaders. Unfortunately, she’s not kitty-sized and has flattened the couch cushion into a pancake.
She’s heavy enough to make the stairs creak, and I wonder, is it my husband coming upstairs for bed, or is it the hound dog in search of someone to scratch her ears?
For a big dog, she can move very quickly. One minute she’s sitting outside and the next she’s curled up in my favorite chair. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve almost sat on her because she jumped on the seat at the last second. And there’s only room for one of us.
Now that spring is here, Cinnamon Girl happily runs around the yard, barking at nothing and tromping through flowerbeds. Her new size doesn’t bother her a bit. After all, big girls don’t cry; they wag their tail.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.