Hazlett: All about Cinnamon Girl

An early clue was her collar. Personally, I can go for months wearing elastic waistband pants without noticing the gradual effect of Oreo cookies. The hound dog doesn’t eat cookies, but her collar was getting too tight, and my husband let it out a notch.

“I understand,” I consoled her. “It’s like trying to zip up size 12 jeans after too many trips to the Dairy Queen drive-thru. Next thing you know, your hips spill over, and, bingo, instant muffin top.”

The trouble is she doesn’t realize she’s not a 9-pound puppy anymore. She isn’t aware she weighs enough to trigger the seat belt warning when she sits in the front passenger car seat.

Cinnamon Girl thinks she can poke her long, pointy nose into whatever opening she finds interesting, such as a slightly ajar door, and push the rest of her body through. She doesn’t realize her back side is getting too large to squeeze past things. Kind of like me trying to get out of the car when I’ve parked too close to the garage wall.

When she was a puppy, the hound dog had an endearing habit of running between my legs. Now when she attempts the playful game, I’m knocked off my feet. And she’s tall enough to look me in the eye when I’m lying in bed. Nothing like waking up to a large wet nose two inches from your face.