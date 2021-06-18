Hazlett: Bonds with dad are built to last

What do you give a 75-year-old man for Father’s Day when he already has everything he needs and wants?

This is the conundrum I face when buying a gift for my stepfather.

He has plenty of neckties, sweaters, fishing gear and barbeque tools. He isn’t into fancy watches or gadgets, and, at this stage in life, he’s more interested in getting rid of stuff than accumulating more.

Sure, we could celebrate Father’s Day by simply spending quality time together, but we already do that. In fact, we’ve been together more in the past year than when we lived under the same roof.

As I’ve shared previously, my mom suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, and we are caring for her at home as long as we are able. My stepdad is full-time caregiver. It’s a 24/7 responsibility which requires assistance, including my help several days a week.

It’s been 40 years since I spent this much uninterrupted time with my parents. The fact my stepfather and I can spend hour after hour together, pretty much in the same room, taking care of Mom, is really quite remarkable.

Everyone who knows both of us knows my stepdad and I have vastly different personalities. He’s easy-going and upbeat; I’m assertive and controlling. Yet, somehow it’s working.

He sings while he cooks Mom’s dinner. I deal with bureaucratic red tape for insurance and health care.

He gets eye drops in Mom’s eyes on the first try. I fix the internet.

There are also afternoons when Mom is silent and distant, and it’s just my stepdad and I sharing each other’s company. We never did this when I was a kid; mom was always present and part of the conversation.

Some days we eat popcorn and watch golf tournaments on TV. Or, we answer the online trivia questions of the day. Sometimes we reminisce about how things used to be.

(Interestingly enough, when we have no idea what the correct answer is to the trivia question, his guesses are nearly always correct and mine are always wrong.)

His nearly 50-year partnership with my mother was his choice. This new “partnership” with me, however, is by default, and there are bound to be differing views.

We disagree on how to load the dishwasher, the volume of the TV and if you should talk to telemarketers trying to sell you an extended car warranty. We also disagree whether Mom needs more new clothes from Talbots (I vote yes) and if now is the right time for a new puppy (he votes “no”).

Occasionally, I push him to get out of the house and do things.

“Why don’t you go for a walk? You should call a friend and have lunch. Better yet, why not go fishing? Don’t forget sunscreen and bug spray. Do you have a hat with your fishing gear?"

He smiles and replies, “Say, Bossy Flossy, why don’t you take tomorrow off and stay home with your husband?”

I get the hint. Fortunately, we are in agreement on important things, like Mom’s care.

How can stepfather and daughter make the best of a heart-breaking situation? Of course, we’re united in our desire to help our loved one through this tragic disease. But there’s more to it. There’s mutual love and respect which began when I was a girl and has continued to build over the years. Without that solid start, we would not be able to manage the situation today. (And, luckily, he doesn’t hold against me the many dumb and selfish things I did as a teenager.)

When I think of fathers with young children today, I salute their courage. In an increasingly uncertain world, parents are facing unprecedented challenges in protecting and raising their kids. Fathers play a special role in providing the steadiness, guidance and love children need.

I was blessed to have that kind of fatherly love, and it forged a bond which has strengthened our family — then, now and in the days ahead.

Happy Father’s Day, dear readers!

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

