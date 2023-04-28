Deep in the woods on an early spring day, three tiny deer ticks sat on a tall blade of grass and waited for their first victim.

Tick Number One: Here comes dinner now! See her? She’s on the plump side, with lots of freckles!

Headed their way was a middle-age, traditionally built female out for a walk. Unaware she was being sized up as a gourmet delight, she turned her smiling face to the sun.

Tick Two: She’s perfect! With those freckles, she won’t spot us attached to her skin for at least a day.

Tick Three: Yummy!

Tick Two: But didn’t she spray a coating of that dreaded insect repellant on her arms and legs before she started walking?

Tick One: Ah, but she missed several spots. So eager to get outdoors, she didn’t do a thorough job of protecting herself against us.

Tick Two: She’ll regret it.

Tick Three; Yes, she will. Get ready! Here she comes!

Tick One: Jump!

And so, the very tiny parasites parachuted onto the woman who didn’t feel a thing. But, as she was getting ready for bed that night, she spotted a black dot about the size of a poppy seed on her leg. She said to her husband, “I think I may have a bug bite. Can you please check?”

Ticks One and Two had burrowed themselves into the woman’s right calf while Tick Three had snuck under the waistband of her pants at her hip.

The woods can be a romantic setting, gazing at the stars and sitting by a roaring fire with your loved one. But asking your mate to do a full body scan for disgusting tick bites is not exactly a turn-on.

“Yep,” he said, examining her leg. “There are two of them making like you’re a giant Slurpee. Didn’t you put on bug spray?”

She turned her head to look away as he carefully removed the ticks with a pair of tweezers. He was careful to remove the entire body and not squish it which can lead to the spread of bacteria.

“I can’t watch!” she said. “The whole idea of an insect sucking my blood is revolting and makes me sick to my stomach.”

Technically, he explained, ticks are arachnids, members of the spider family. Not insects.

“I don’t care! Just get it off!” she wailed.

Ticks One and Two met their demise with a giant flush down the toilet. (Never crush a tick with your fingers because they can still infect you!)

Sadly, the woman then reached to scratch her hip.

“Ouch!” she said. “Oh no…”

Tick Three, miniscule little bugger that he was, was definitely having the dining experience of his life.

Bravely, the woman handed the tweezers to her husband again.

“I’m not going outside until it snows,” she declared. “I will watch summer from the safety of the kitchen window.”

After Tick Three was successfully exterminated, the woman doused herself with soap and water and Neosporin, but she couldn’t sleep. All night she imagined she could feel bugs crawling on her. Around 2 a.m., she tapped her husband on the shoulder.

“Are you sure you got all the ticks?”

“Positive,” he replied.

“Because I think I can feel them…”

Sighing, he turned on the light. He knew it was pointless to argue, and, wanting to get some sleep, he checked for any undetected invaders.

“All clear,” he declared. “You can cross this worry off your tick list.”

Hardy, har, har.

All joking and story-telling aside, tick bites are dangerous because they can transmit potentially deadly diseases. To help prevent tick bites, the Centers for Disease Control advises to stay away from high grass, wear bug repellant and take a warm shower after returning from the woods.

Stay safe out there this summer, readers, and let’s do our best to avoid any an-tics.