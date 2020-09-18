Hazlett: Building fires on great fall evenings

After he got the fire going, he left to pick up a pizza. (Am I married to a dream man or what?)

“Keep the fire going,” he said, pointing to extra logs staged nearby.

Well, you know what happened. He was barely out of the driveway and I had smothered the flames with all the logs and extinguished the fire.

When he returned, nothing remained but partially charred wood and a whiff of smoke. The cardboard pizza box was putting out more heat.

In my defense, I reminded him at one point in my life (when I was 10), I knew how to build a decent campfire.

“At Girl Scout camp, I once started a fire with leaves and a magnifying glass.”

“Yes, but that doesn’t work so well with moonlight…” he said.

OK, so I am a rotten fire builder, but there are varying levels of “pyro skill.” Let’s classify them: