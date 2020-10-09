Hazlett: Collecting walnuts

My husband and I have gone a little nutty. Walnut-ty, to be exact.

Regular readers know we have a small house in the woods which is surrounded by black walnut trees.

The trees drop their nuts in the fall, and this year’s crop was plentiful. You couldn’t walk two steps without a nut rolling under your feet.

A few factoids about black walnuts: with the husk, they are slightly smaller than a tennis ball and the hulls are very hard to crack. Very hard. After spending 15 minutes trying to crack just one, and getting a few measly pieces of bitter nut for the effort, I decided to collect the harvest and take it to the farmer down the road. In his yard, a sign advertised, “Buying walnuts.”

After watching me bend over to pick up walnuts from the ground, a neighbor came over with a tool in her hand.

“You’re such a city girl,” she said. “Try this.” It was a long pole with a rolling basket on the end which resembled a watermelon-sized kitchen whisk. When my neighbor rolled the basket on the ground, the wires bent slightly to capture the nut before snapping back into shape.

It was like running the vacuum to collect nuts. No bending over.