Hazlett: Collecting walnuts

My husband and I have gone a little nutty. Walnut-ty, to be exact.
Regular readers know we have a small house in the woods which is surrounded by black walnut trees.
The trees drop their nuts in the fall, and this year’s crop was plentiful. You couldn’t walk two steps without a nut rolling under your feet.
A few factoids about black walnuts: with the husk, they are slightly smaller than a tennis ball and the hulls are very hard to crack. Very hard. After spending 15 minutes trying to crack just one, and getting a few measly pieces of bitter nut for the effort, I decided to collect the harvest and take it to the farmer down the road. In his yard, a sign advertised, “Buying walnuts.”
After watching me bend over to pick up walnuts from the ground, a neighbor came over with a tool in her hand.
“You’re such a city girl,” she said. “Try this.” It was a long pole with a rolling basket on the end which resembled a watermelon-sized kitchen whisk. When my neighbor rolled the basket on the ground, the wires bent slightly to capture the nut before snapping back into shape.
It was like running the vacuum to collect nuts. No bending over.
“The city slicker’s back is saved!” I cried.
To empty the basket, my friend “speared” it on a prong sitting atop a bucket which opened the wires. Out tumbled the nuts.
I gave it a try: roll, fill, empty. Roll, fill, empty.
After “rolling for walnuts” for an hour, I looked to see what progress had been made. Only a few square feet surrounding a single tree was nut-free. This might take a little longer than I thought. …
One thing was certain, I needed to get a nifty nut collector for myself. While the neighbors had generously loaned me theirs, I couldn’t keep it. So, my husband and I went into town to the farm association store.
There, alongside the horse shoes, rat poison and feed bags, we found a nut collector. A Garden Weasel Pro Harvest model for $38. (I also spotted a comfy ladies Carhartt vest with fleece lining.)
“You better gather a lot of walnuts,” said my husband, looking at the price tag of the vest.
Back in the yard, I was gathering nuts like a crazed squirrel. Even when it started to rain, I was out there, filling buckets and dumping the goods into large mesh bags. At the end of the day, about 18 full bags were lined against the wall. But, the yard was still half covered.
I took a photo of the bags and texted it to my stepdad. “Crops to market,” it said.
The farm advertising “buying walnuts” was a father and son operation. (Along with six Dachshunds who ran around our feet and barked at the mesh bags.)
We dumped the bags into the opening of a large yellow machine while the son removed a plastic tub from the top of the contraption which protected the gasoline engine.
“It doesn’t like to start when it’s wet,” he said. I was dubious, but with two yanks on the starter cord, the engine roared into life and the nuts climbed a conveyor belt. Soon, nuts sans husks exited a chute and were weighed.
“216 pounds,” he said.
“Wow! How much do you pay per pound?” I asked.
“$15 per 100 pounds,” he said, handing me the earnings for my labor … $32.40.
“Just a few more hours of work and you’ll have earned enough to pay for the nut collector,” said my husband. “After two more full loads you can pay for that Carhartt vest.”
But I was not to be deterred. “There are still hundreds of walnuts in the yard! Let’s hurry back so I can get started!”
Yes, I know. Nutty.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.
