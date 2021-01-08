Hazlett: Coming full circle with Raggedy Ann

Sometimes life makes a full circle in a delightful and unexpected way. This happened to me recently with events starting more than 50 years ago.
In 1966, my grandmother Dorothy Rittenhouse gave me a Raggedy Ann doll. It was the traditional model, with bright red hair, red and white striped legs and black eyes. On the chest was a heart tattoo which read, “I love you.”
The feeling was mutual; I loved Raggedy Ann with all my heart.
I carried her everywhere and slept with her at night. My mother even sewed us matching outfits, flowered dresses with white aprons.
Somewhere along the line, a mean old dog tore Raggedy, ripping her arms and face. Mom quickly repaired my favorite doll, using black buttons for eyes and red ink for the nose and mouth. I was so happy to have Raggedy back, I cried on her new face and my tears caused the ink to run just a bit.
At that time, my grandmother had a dear friend named Ann Opperman of Pontiac. Mrs. Opperman was a locally-renown doll collector, and one day she invited us to see her impressive collection. Of course, I brought Raggedy along.
The entire house was filled with beautiful dolls from all over the world. Some had porcelain faces and others had real hair. Some were displayed in cases while others sat on chairs. All were dressed in beautiful outfits, and Mrs. Opperman knew the story of each one.
Raggedy looked a bit worn compared to these other dolls, but Mrs. Opperman fussed over her.
“This is a very loved doll,” she said, patting her fabric guest. Some of Raggedy’s bright red hair was missing, but Mrs. Opperman acted as if my doll was the prettiest in the room.
Years later, Raggedy and I went to college. When I became an adult with a home of my own, Raggedy had her very own shelf. However, at about age 40, one of Raggedy’s legs came off, and she was put in a drawer to be repaired “someday.” That day never arrived.
Fast forward to two weeks ago, on Christmas Eve.
“Santa has something special for you,” said my husband, handing me a box.
I started to remove tissue paper inside the box when I caught a glimpse of two very familiar red and white striped legs.
I burst into tears. In a rush, I pulled my beloved doll out of the tissue and clutched her to my chest as if I were three years old.
“You fixed her!” I cried. Not only did Raggedy have new legs, but, in keeping with 2020, she also had a little red and white striped face mask.
“Well, I had some help,” he said. “I took her to Dotty.”
Dotty Barrett, owner of Wee Sew Shop in Bloomington, is a longtime family friend. We have relied on Dotty and her team of miracle workers for alterations and repairs for decades.
“Dotty fixed Raggedy?” I asked.
When he nodded, I laughed. You see, I knew something he didn’t.
Mrs. Dotty Garrett is the former Miss Dotty Opperman of Pontiac, daughter of Ann. Why, Dotty’s mother had actually met Raggedy 50 years earlier!
I couldn’t wait to thank Dotty.
“Your husband came in and said, ‘I have this doll that needs help’,” she explained. “He didn’t know my family’s close connection to dolls.”
Dotty estimates her mother had 300 dolls, filling four bedrooms, and each wearing a special outfit. She quoted her mother, “If you have a doll, you have to have it dressed!”
“We had a lot of storybook dolls,” she recalled.
“I am so glad you kept your Raggedy Ann,” Dotty said, “and I’m glad I got to be part of her life.”
Sometimes loose ends in life aren’t so random after all. Sometimes they’re just waiting to be sewn together into a seamless circle of love.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.