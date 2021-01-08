Hazlett: Coming full circle with Raggedy Ann

Raggedy looked a bit worn compared to these other dolls, but Mrs. Opperman fussed over her.

“This is a very loved doll,” she said, patting her fabric guest. Some of Raggedy’s bright red hair was missing, but Mrs. Opperman acted as if my doll was the prettiest in the room.

Years later, Raggedy and I went to college. When I became an adult with a home of my own, Raggedy had her very own shelf. However, at about age 40, one of Raggedy’s legs came off, and she was put in a drawer to be repaired “someday.” That day never arrived.

Fast forward to two weeks ago, on Christmas Eve.

“Santa has something special for you,” said my husband, handing me a box.

I started to remove tissue paper inside the box when I caught a glimpse of two very familiar red and white striped legs.

I burst into tears. In a rush, I pulled my beloved doll out of the tissue and clutched her to my chest as if I were three years old.

“You fixed her!” I cried. Not only did Raggedy have new legs, but, in keeping with 2020, she also had a little red and white striped face mask.

“Well, I had some help,” he said. “I took her to Dotty.”