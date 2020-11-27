Hazlett: Decorating for Christmas

It’s the day after Thanksgiving and something unusual has happened at my house.
The Christmas decorations are up already. Every square inch of living space is covered in fake snow, blinking lights and prickly pine needles.
Why so early? Because it’s 2020. Need I say more?
A few months ago, I doubted I could face Christmas this year. My family, like many others, has suffered losses including the death of loved ones. The void is enormous.
But, I’ve always loved decorating for the holidays. So I decided to go for it — all of it.
My husband raised an eyebrow when I asked him to bring up the holiday storage boxes from the basement.
“We barely have Fourth of July stuff put away and you want to drag out nutcrackers?”
“It will keep my mind occupied,” I said. “Plus, there’s scientific proof it makes you feel better.”
Some research shows Christmas decorating causes a dopamine spike, releasing all of those feel-good emotions in your body.
He headed to the basement, but held his ground when it came to the tree. It would have to wait until after Thanksgiving.
“I can’t handle eating turkey and cranberry sauce with the Christmas tree lights blinking in my face.”
I agreed. But, I have to tell you, there’s a problem when you make a commitment to put up all your holiday decorations. You have to put up all your holiday decorations. After years of collecting Byers carolers and pieces to a Department 56 snow village, I just don’t have enough room.
And my husband isn’t keen on building an addition to the house.
“Don’t forget the nativity set,” he said with a grin. He knows we don’t own a table large enough to display it all. The set features more than Joseph, Mary, Jesus, the manger and a few donkeys. It includes camels, shepherds and sheep, palm trees, tents, the wise men, the wise men’s cousins, Roman centurions, a mailbox, boys sledding, a lobster catcher.…
Hey, who got the New England snow village mixed up with the nativity set?
“Just exactly where are you planning to erect Bethlehem and the outlying suburbs?” asked my mate.
I began to eye the kitchen counter as a possible location, but he reminded me he needed the space to carve the turkey for the holiday dinner I was blasting right past.
Apparently I am not the only person in the early holiday decorating mood. Many of my friends have already put up their tree. Our neighbors strung chasing lights on their garage roof the day after Halloween.
For weeks, the stores have been filled with people snatching up ornaments, artificial trees and wrapping paper.
“People are going nuts for holiday stuff,” a local clerk told me, “and half our inventory isn’t here yet. We’re still waiting on deliveries.”
Forget about toilet paper. There may be a run on Santa costumes for your dog. Personally, I can totally see myself hoarding Hallmark Channel Christmas sweaters.
People just need a pick-me-up this year. Like an inflatable 12-foot Rudolph in the front yard.
“I spend all day in my house,” explained a friend who works from home and is tired of looking at the same four walls. “I am ready to deck the halls!”
Others just want the year to be over. Preparing for the holidays feels one step closer to the end of 2020.
Last week a good friend texted a photo of her decorated Christmas tree with wrapped packages underneath it.
“All my Christmas gifts are purchased and wrapped!” she proclaimed.
Show off.
Ok, so I do not have my shopping finished. (Or started.) But at least the house is ready for holiday cheer.
It’s the day after Thanksgiving, and you know what that means. Turkey leftovers! New Year’s Eve confetti can’t be far behind.
