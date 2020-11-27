Hazlett: Decorating for Christmas

For weeks, the stores have been filled with people snatching up ornaments, artificial trees and wrapping paper.

“People are going nuts for holiday stuff,” a local clerk told me, “and half our inventory isn’t here yet. We’re still waiting on deliveries.”

Forget about toilet paper. There may be a run on Santa costumes for your dog. Personally, I can totally see myself hoarding Hallmark Channel Christmas sweaters.

People just need a pick-me-up this year. Like an inflatable 12-foot Rudolph in the front yard.

“I spend all day in my house,” explained a friend who works from home and is tired of looking at the same four walls. “I am ready to deck the halls!”

Others just want the year to be over. Preparing for the holidays feels one step closer to the end of 2020.

Last week a good friend texted a photo of her decorated Christmas tree with wrapped packages underneath it.

“All my Christmas gifts are purchased and wrapped!” she proclaimed.

Show off.

Ok, so I do not have my shopping finished. (Or started.) But at least the house is ready for holiday cheer.

It’s the day after Thanksgiving, and you know what that means. Turkey leftovers! New Year’s Eve confetti can’t be far behind.

