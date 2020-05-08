Hazlett: During shelter-at-home, life keeps buzzing along

We went to the backyard.

“Now, Liz uses the clippers from here to here and then she uses thinning scissors at the top…,” he explained. It all sounded so complicated.

I stood behind the man of my dreams and ran the trimmer once from his neck to his crown. To my surprise, hair clippings went flying everywhere. The wind had picked up, causing bits of hair to swirl around like a plague of locusts.

“Wow! I don’t lose this much hair when I get my hair trimmed,” I said. Then, as if I needed more ominous warnings from above, the heavens opened and it began to pour.

We ran to the garage, but kept the door open to provide light. Despite the rain, passersby stopped to watch the barber shop show. Some smiled, some laughed, some covered their eyes.

Quickly, I became overwhelmed with the tonsorial task. There was just so much hair! I kept cutting and cutting, and it didn’t seem to make a difference.

A layer of trimmings covered the floor and my shoes. Finally, in desperation, I closed my eyes and chopped away. Surely, I would eventually hit scalp.