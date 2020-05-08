Hazlett: During shelter-at-home, life keeps buzzing along

This is an open letter to Liz, the stylist who, for years, has cut my husband’s hair.
It is with deepest regret I must inform you, Liz, the smart-looking hairstyle you worked so hard to maintain for my husband is the sad victim of Illinois’ shelter-in-place order. The classic cut met its demise during a home haircut.
My husband now looks like Woody Woodpecker.
In fact, so close is the resemblance, my beloved walks around the house doing the famous Woody Woodpecker laugh. I am sorry to report I have no one to blame but myself.
As you know, my husband’s hair is thick, wavy and fast growing. In the seven weeks since he last saw you at the salon, his hair formed a bushy globe.
“All you need is a paint brush (and some talent), and you could be the new Bob Ross,” I teased.
Then one morning I found him sitting at the kitchen table with a mixing bowl on his head like a hat and the tablecloth tied round his neck like a cape.
“It’s time,” he said. “Just cut along the edge of the bowl,” he said, handing me the dog clippers.
Having successfully trimmed my stepfather’s hair a few weeks earlier (a mere snip at the neck and ears), I cautiously agreed.
We went to the backyard.
“Now, Liz uses the clippers from here to here and then she uses thinning scissors at the top…,” he explained. It all sounded so complicated.
I stood behind the man of my dreams and ran the trimmer once from his neck to his crown. To my surprise, hair clippings went flying everywhere. The wind had picked up, causing bits of hair to swirl around like a plague of locusts.
“Wow! I don’t lose this much hair when I get my hair trimmed,” I said. Then, as if I needed more ominous warnings from above, the heavens opened and it began to pour.
We ran to the garage, but kept the door open to provide light. Despite the rain, passersby stopped to watch the barber shop show. Some smiled, some laughed, some covered their eyes.
Quickly, I became overwhelmed with the tonsorial task. There was just so much hair! I kept cutting and cutting, and it didn’t seem to make a difference.
A layer of trimmings covered the floor and my shoes. Finally, in desperation, I closed my eyes and chopped away. Surely, I would eventually hit scalp.
You hear stories of people bursting into tears while sitting in the hairdresser’s chair when they see their new hairdo in the mirror. But this was the inverse. As the lopsided haircut began to emerge, I burst into tears.
“I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” I cried.
The rain-soaked neighbors ran for cover, not wanting to hang around for the big reveal when my husband got a glimpse of his Woody Woodpecker buzz with a high fringe on top.
“You forgot to trim my sideburns,” he said, pointing to bushy growth that reminded me of a Civil War general.
“I don’t want to do it! Please don’t make me! Can’t you trim them yourself?” Defeated, I handed him the clippers.
Over the past few days, I can’t take my eyes off him. Not because of his handsome face or fit physique, but because the uneven, really terrible haircut is hypnotic. I’m forced to study my own failure every time I look at my mate. I tell myself, “If only I had cut more here and less there. Maybe with a little Krazy Glue…”
As for Woody, I mean my husband, he wasn’t too upset.
“At least it feels better,” he said, running his hand over his shorn head. “In the meantime, you’re the one who has to look at it.”
But, dear Liz, hopefully soon, you’re the one who has to fix it.
With sincerest apologies,
The Wife with the Trimmer
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!