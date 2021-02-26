Hazlett: Every day is Bacon Day

It's Feb. 26 and I'm excited about breakfast.
According to one internet source, today is National Bacon Day. What, bacon has its own holiday? Of course. It's more than standard breakfast fare; it's practically a food group unto itself.
Bacon is everywhere. There's chocolate-covered bacon, bacon-flavored vodka, donuts wrapped in bacon, bacon soda pop and even bacon-scented cologne.
Last week on Valentine's Day, maybe you received a bacon bouquet — strips of bacon folded in the shape of roses and held together with toothpicks.
Talk about true love.
My own valentine created a special culinary treat; he cooked bacon strips covered in pancake batter. “Pancacon” is pretty awesome and great for dipping in maple syrup.
A good friend of ours is a bacon fanatic. We call him “Bacon Brad.”
“Really, is there any dish that can't be improved with bacon?” he says. His favorite snack is candied bacon, sprinkled with brown sugar and black pepper before it's cooked.
Nearly all meals at Bacon Brad's house contain some kind of pork. The kids have bacon birthday cakes. Evening snacks include bacon popcorn. He's considering attending a five-day retreat in Ann Arbor called Camp Bacon where enthusiasts can learn about all things bacon.
Brad's love of bacon is a family trait. Why even his grandmother still keeps a can of bacon grease on the kitchen counter to use when frying eggs.
According to aficionados like Brad, bacon must be crispy. No limp bacon! But, he warns, there's a fine line between crispy and charred.
“We cook bacon in the oven to reduce mess and grease,” he says. “We know it's ready to eat when the smoke detector in the kitchen goes off.”
Why do people love bacon so much? According to Brad's favorite book, “Everything Tastes Better with Bacon,” it's because bacon is loaded with two ingredients that enhance the flavor of almost all foods: salt and fat.
"It's chewy and crunchy. Savory. Slightly sweet. In other words, it's hitting all our flavor receptors at once," writes author Sara Perry.
Science apparently supports this theory. “When bacon is heated, fats melt and sugar and amino acids have a very unique chemical reaction,” reports AsapScience.
The end result is deliciousness. This may explain why the average American consumes 18 pounds of bacon each year.
“Rookies,” scoffs Brad.
Some people consider bacon a special treat while others view bacon as a condiment. The latter can be identified by the jar of bacon bits next to the salt and pepper on the kitchen table.
Lots of folks just like a good piece of bacon in a sandwich, like a classic BLT. Some associate bacon with a special restaurant.
“I love the bacon with pumpkin pancakes at the Original Pancake House,” says a girlfriend. Another friend, a world traveler, says, “My favorite bacon memory is eating a crispy piece with lemon blueberry pancakes while sitting on a patio in Huntington Beach, California.” (Now, that's a bacon memory!)
But, much to Brad's dismay, not everyone prefers pork.
“Who doesn't like bacon?” he asks.
Lots of people, I reply. Many Americans are vegetarian or vegan, including members of my own family.
“So, that just means more meat for you, right?” he says.
As I was eagerly anticipating breakfast this morning, my husband reminded me it's Lent. (Certain religious practices prohibit meat consumption on Fridays during Lent, the 40 days leading up to Easter.)
“Are you sure Feb. 26 is National Bacon Day?” he questioned.
A second search of “holidays” on the worldwide web revealed there are at least three other calendar dates making the bacon claim in addition to today. But that's alright.
As Brad would say, every day is Bacon Day.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.