Hazlett: Every day is Bacon Day

Brad's love of bacon is a family trait. Why even his grandmother still keeps a can of bacon grease on the kitchen counter to use when frying eggs.

According to aficionados like Brad, bacon must be crispy. No limp bacon! But, he warns, there's a fine line between crispy and charred.

“We cook bacon in the oven to reduce mess and grease,” he says. “We know it's ready to eat when the smoke detector in the kitchen goes off.”

Why do people love bacon so much? According to Brad's favorite book, “Everything Tastes Better with Bacon,” it's because bacon is loaded with two ingredients that enhance the flavor of almost all foods: salt and fat.

"It's chewy and crunchy. Savory. Slightly sweet. In other words, it's hitting all our flavor receptors at once," writes author Sara Perry.

Science apparently supports this theory. “When bacon is heated, fats melt and sugar and amino acids have a very unique chemical reaction,” reports AsapScience.

The end result is deliciousness. This may explain why the average American consumes 18 pounds of bacon each year.

“Rookies,” scoffs Brad.