Hazlett: Finding sunshine among the clouds

Without a doubt, this three-month shutdown has disrupted our lives in painful ways, from catastrophic financial losses to long-term damage to our emotional well-being.
We hope the drastic measures saved lives, but it may be years before we fully understand the impact of the unprecedented lockdown.
Thinking we could all use some happy stories about now, I asked friends to share at least one positive experience as a result of the stay-at-home order. Some struggled to come up with an example, but they all thought of at least one.
- To support local restaurants, I’ve been ordering take-out a lot and trying new foods I never considered before. When restaurants are open, I plan to continue giving them my business.
- My dreams have been the most positive thing about the lockdown, and I literally mean dreams. I’ve always dreamed a lot at night, but COVID pushed it into overdrive; some good, some strange and few scary. But all the dreams have helped me cope with what’s going on in the world and elevated my creativity. I’ve been working on a book for a couple years and, in the past few months, I tackled the last chapters. It’s exciting and exhilarating.
- Before the virus, my job required me to travel to different facilities daily so I rarely saw my co-workers. While in quarantine, I’ve connected with my them through Zoom and Google Hangouts. I actually feel more connected to my co-workers than ever.
- My son and daughter have been so inventive and resilient. My 8-year-old daughter has found new ways to virtually play with her cousin and friends, like “dress up” over FaceTime. Even when they are not online, the kids have been creative while social distancing. On a hot day, they had a good, old fashioned water fight with garden hoses with neighbor kids across the street.
- I was really stressed about my daughter’s upcoming sixth birthday. Obviously we couldn’t have a party with her friends. I even researched asking the fire department to drive by the house. But then my husband and I realized all she really wanted was to spend time with us. We got a piñata, a cake and her favorite lunch and spent the entire afternoon together in the back yard. She had a blast and said it was the best birthday ever.
- The only positive I can think of about the lockdown is lower gas prices. And I couldn’t even go anywhere.
- Life is usually so busy, this slowdown has been a bit of a blessing. I am spending more time with my teenage sons. We’ve played lots of euchre.
- My dogs have loved the extra attention and walks.
- I have totally binged on Netflix and discovered some really good shows. “Outlander” and “Ozark” are my new faves.
- Three closets and two dressers have been cleaned and organized. I have several bags of clothes to donate to Goodwill.
- My father is caretaker for my mother, who is ill. One day, the doorbell rang and it was the 83-year-old father of a friend of mine. He had made soup from scratch and thought my parents would enjoy it. They did!
- My family and I were sitting down to lunch, and I commented that, while the reason for being home all the time is not a happy reason, I enjoy being able to eat meals together. My daughter agreed, but said she missed having lunch with her friends at school. My husband said, “Yeah, but I miss eating alone in the park.”
- The shutdown has made me appreciate a gentle touch — a soft hand on my back letting me know things will be OK or a hug from a friend I haven’t seen in a few days. I never realized how much these small gestures mattered to me. When this is all over, I will not take these kindnesses for granted.
There you have it; amid the storm clouds, we found a few bright rays of sunshine. I hope you can find some bright spots, too.
