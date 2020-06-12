Hazlett: Finding sunshine among the clouds

Without a doubt, this three-month shutdown has disrupted our lives in painful ways, from catastrophic financial losses to long-term damage to our emotional well-being.

We hope the drastic measures saved lives, but it may be years before we fully understand the impact of the unprecedented lockdown.

Thinking we could all use some happy stories about now, I asked friends to share at least one positive experience as a result of the stay-at-home order. Some struggled to come up with an example, but they all thought of at least one.