Hazlett: For fans, Elvis still lives ... at least in memory

It's hard to believe that Monday will mark 44 years since the death of rock'n'roll legend Elvis Presley. Had he lived, Elvis would be 86 years old.

Years ago, friends and I visited Memphis, the jewel of the Mississippi, and of course, the home of Elvis. Here's what I wrote:

I'm at the Heartbreak Hotel, across the street from Elvis’ home, Graceland, on a “girls’ weekend.”

My childhood friend Muriel Ann Glitzengelder is a true Elvis fan, and is clutching her copy of Priscilla Presley’s “Elvis and Me” and muttering, “Why did he have to die?”

I’ve never been what you’d call an “Elvis fan.” Sure, I like his music, but I never owned one of his 45s, nor been one of the devoted who flock here every August to mark the anniversary of his death.

Everywhere are billboards that read “Elvis Lives,” and I point these out to Muriel Ann. Are they confirmation of the hundreds of theories that claim Elvis is alive and well in Buenos Aires? She shoots me a look that warns, “Show respect.”

We’re sitting in the Mississippi delta humidity next to the heart-shaped pool enjoying a cold drink. Here at the Heartbreak Hotel, Elvis music is piped in 24/7 and Elvis movies are free of charge on the TV in all the rooms.

There are other guests in the pool area. A Scottish couple flew directly from Glasgow to Memphis and will go straight home. They’ve come all this way … for Elvis.

“It’s a lifelong dream of mine to visit Graceland,” says the man, who looks to be in his 40s.

Graceland opened for tours in June 1982 and is the second most visited home in the United States, only after the White House. More than 600,000 people visit each year and interestingly, more than half are under the age of 35.

The home is smaller than I expected. The décor is eccentric, but the audio guided tour is a serious and tasteful narration. Through headsets, I hear taped comments from Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie.

I learn quite a bit about the boy from Tupelo, Miss., who went from poverty to stardom. He was generous – to a fault. His charitable giving left the estate in trouble when he died, one of the reasons for opening his home to the public.

His racquetball court has been converted into an awards room, filled to the rafters with gold records and the famous performance costumes. Lisa Marie’s voice says in my ear that she loved it best when her daddy sang, “How Great Thou Art.”

Following Graceland, we head to Sun Studio, the “birthplace of Rock N Roll.”

This tiny studio with its simple neon sign is where 18-year-old Elvis walked in with a dime store guitar in 1953 and said he wanted to make a record for his mom’s birthday.

The studio hasn’t changed one bit, not even the floor tile. I’m standing where Elvis stood, singing into the same microphone he did.

It’s amazing to be here, in this sort of shabby studio, and imagine this is where country and blues music fused to become rock and roll. Not just Elvis, but Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and B.B. King all walked in the front door as unknowns and become music giants. The place is so genuine and humble, it’s hard to believe a cultural force that changed the world started here.

We listen to recordings. I recognize the heavy beat and distorted guitar sound of rock. My feet are tapping, knees are bouncing, head nodding. I know this happy feeling – it’s grooving to the music. And I have Sun Studio and Elvis to primarily thank for this, you say?

Hundreds of present day musicians including U2, Ringo Starr and Paul Simon, have come here to record and stand in the footsteps of legends.

Back at poolside, we hear yet another Elvis tune across the airwaves. It’s “Blue Suede Shoes.” We jump out of our lounge chairs and start to dance. It’s official. We’re not just members of the audience anymore; we’re fans.

