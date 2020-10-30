Hazlett: 'Ghosting' Halloween 2020

As if 2020 hasn’t been scary enough, here comes Halloween.

On a Saturday night.

With a time change.

And a full moon! Plus, it’s the second full moon of the month, known as a rare “blue moon.”

It’s enough to make you want to hide under the covers. Or mess up your hair, open a window and howl at that big full moon.

In a year when most everyone is already wearing a mask and news headlines frighten you out of your wits on a daily basis, you may wonder, why bother celebrating Halloween? The CDC says many traditional Halloween activities, like trick-or-treating, are high risk for spreading the coronavirus.

Some folks are opting to “ghost” the ritual neighborhood candy hunt. A recent Harris Poll found nearly 75% of parents “have no plans to take their costumed kids door-to-door this year in search of candy, and less than a third of adults anticipate Halloween trick-or-treating taking place in their neighborhoods.”

However, no one likes to disappoint children. The kiddos are ready for some fun, and are excited about their costumes. (All they want to know is, “Do I have to wear a mask on top of my mask?”)