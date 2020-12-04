Hazlett: Gift ideas for an unusual holiday season

Santa needs your help this year.
He isn't sure what to bring you and your loved ones for Christmas. After all, what kind of gifts will bring smiles to faces (hidden by masks) during a pandemic?
All those clothes, shoes and bags you needed for school or work are, at the moment, obsolete. Who wants to find dress shirts or ties or belts under the tree when your current wardrobe consists of garments with drawstrings? With no change in the foreseeable future, sweatpants and jammies are here to stay.
This year, if we're lucky, our stockings will be filled with bottles of hand sanitizer and travel-size packs of antiseptic wipes. A practical relative may even wrap up a pack of Charmin Ultra Soft for you. All are useful items, but about as much fun as a lump of coal.
If you're struggling for gift ideas during this most unusual holiday season, here are a few suggestions. And, yes, these products actually exist.
• I don't know about you, but that “Flippity Fish Cat Toy” commercial on television is hypnotic. Flippity Fish is a mechanical toy which flops around on the living room floor, driving cats crazy. It even has a “fishing pole” so you can dangle your catch in front of kitty. This could be the most interesting gift of 2020. If your cat can be entertained by a flopping fish for hours, just think of the fun you'll have spending all afternoon watching your cat.
• Socks with side pockets. There's no need to get off the couch and search for your wallet when doing online shopping if you're wearing these socks. Just reach down and retrieve your credit card from the slim pocket sewn onto these socks. Keep your feet warm and valuables at your toe tips!
• Ear plugs. After nine months of working from home and online schooling, you may find all that togetherness a bit noisy. Just insert a pair of ear plugs and smile when the kids bicker or your spouse complains about her boss. You can't hear a thing! Why not wear a pair all day?
• Robot vacuum cleaner. Yes, I know back in March, when non-essential workers stayed home, we all said it would be a great opportunity to “deep clean” the house. But we watched Netflix and took naps instead. Let's face it, we're never doing the deep clean. So let the robot do the vacuuming for you.
• A chess set. Speaking of Netflix, when you're not watching “The Queen's Gambit,” why not play a game of chess? Since the miniseries debuted in October, there's been a spike in sales of the board game. According to market researcher NPD, sales are up 125 percent. Could chess sets be this year's Furby?
• Neck-mounted camera stand for your smartphone. Tired of hanging on to that pesky smartphone all day long? Now you can place it in a stand which goes around your neck and do video conferences without your hands getting tired. It even has a soft cushion for your neck. Just be sure to appropriately adjust the camera angle so your friends aren't subjected to a close-up view of your nostrils.
• Pet hair/lint remover brush. Now that your dog is your official co-worker (in addition to being your best friend), you may notice an increase of dog hair on clothes and furniture. I purchased a nifty pet hair remover brush about the size of a paint roller which works great. I love my dogs, but the hair and dirt, not so much.
• Puzzles. One of the most satisfying pastimes ever is the jigsaw puzzle. There's a sense of accomplishment when you find the missing piece and everything comes together. Who doesn't need that kind of closure in 2020?
• Chocolate. No description needed.
Happy shopping.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.
