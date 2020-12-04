Hazlett: Gift ideas for an unusual holiday season

• Socks with side pockets. There's no need to get off the couch and search for your wallet when doing online shopping if you're wearing these socks. Just reach down and retrieve your credit card from the slim pocket sewn onto these socks. Keep your feet warm and valuables at your toe tips!

• Ear plugs. After nine months of working from home and online schooling, you may find all that togetherness a bit noisy. Just insert a pair of ear plugs and smile when the kids bicker or your spouse complains about her boss. You can't hear a thing! Why not wear a pair all day?

• Robot vacuum cleaner. Yes, I know back in March, when non-essential workers stayed home, we all said it would be a great opportunity to “deep clean” the house. But we watched Netflix and took naps instead. Let's face it, we're never doing the deep clean. So let the robot do the vacuuming for you.

• A chess set. Speaking of Netflix, when you're not watching “The Queen's Gambit,” why not play a game of chess? Since the miniseries debuted in October, there's been a spike in sales of the board game. According to market researcher NPD, sales are up 125 percent. Could chess sets be this year's Furby?