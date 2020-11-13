Hazlett: Gratitude for great-Uncle Don and his 'Great Escape'

Life continued in a bleak and miserable manner for nearly two years. All the while, Don was writing when possible.

As the Russian and American troops advanced beyond German lines, the Nazis evacuated the stalag on Jan. 28, 1945, forcing the prisoners to walk four days in severe winter conditions to another camp. After walking in sub-zero weather and being transported by railroad boxcars in deplorable condition, Don and his fellow prisoners ended up in Stalag VIIA at Moosburg. Here the conditions were even worse with no sanitation facilities and very little food.

By spring, U.S. General Patton’s Army was rumored to be close by. Don wrote, “On the morning of April 29 we watched from the camp as the German swastika atop the Moosburg Town Hall, a mile away, was lowered, and in its place, and billowing softly in the April breeze, up went the Stars and Stripes, seen for the first time in so many, many months. Never will I see a more beautiful sight and never have I seen so many grown men cry. It was probably the most moving experience I have ever witnessed.”

Minutes after the Allied forces captured Moosburg, a U.S. Army tank mowed down the barbed wire gates of the prison camp.

“Even though we hadn’t budged an inch from where we were, suddenly we were home… we were among friends,” he said.