Hazlett: Gratitude helps uplift us in trying times

We hoped the end of May would mean a new beginning for all of us.
After more than two months, stores were starting to open their doors, salons were finally able to serve customers and restaurants were making plans for outdoor dining. Even the weather seemed eager to please with sunny days.
But that didn't happen. Incredibly, things got worse. National and local events brought horror and tragedy. It has been a devastating situation for everyone in a week that originally held so much promise.
Brutality and violence robbed us of the new beginning we had hoped for and desperately needed after the global shutdown. Just when we thought we might be able to stand up and take a big deep breath, we were knocked down again.
I'm not a social science expert and should not make sweeping, grand proclamations on the state of the world. I only know what I experience.
What I have learned in 56 years is there is injustice in our world. Sometimes it takes the hateful form of racism, sometimes it's a heartbreaking loss of life. And in the past three months, we have witnessed and felt it more than usual.
Personally, there's been a heavy weight on my shoulders. Let me share three experiences and one observation with you before we head into another weekend.
- I have grieved with families who unexpectedly lost loved ones, both to the coronavirus and unrelated medical issues. Ancient mourning rituals which help us deal with pain have been turned upside down due to the threat of the virus.
A few weeks ago, I sat in my truck and cried during a "drive-thru" receiving line at a memorial for a young wife and mother. When my turn came, I pulled my vehicle forward, under the funeral home awning, to express my condolences to the grief-stricken family. From behind the steering wheel, I saw the sorrow in their faces. It felt so wrong to not be able to hug them.
I have seen the health care system perform miracles in saving lives, yet it is facing its own challenges.
For two weeks, I was racked with worry about a seriously ill friend in the hospital. Because of new visiting restrictions, my friend was alone; not even her husband could see her. When we briefly spoke, she was heavily medicated, groggy and distraught. Her family and friends had no idea what was happening to her; communication with caregivers was rare and unhelpful.
My friend had no advocate there to support her, no one to talk to the doctors for her, no one to hold her hand. It was a nightmare.
Other people have said they're afraid to get medical care for fear of exposing themselves to the virus or being separated from family. It's a terrible circumstance for healthcare.
- Many close friends are now out of work. They have mortgages, car payments, student loans and other looming debts. They can't sleep at night. After finally landing a job at a local business, a friend was excited to begin her second week of work, but the business temporarily closed due to damage from mob looting.
Finally, here is my observation. Life in this world is not fair; we all know that. But we shouldn't give up. Finding gratitude, even during dark times, helps. I believe God intended people to be together and to connect to one another. We've been isolated for too long. We've allowed ourselves to be separated, not just for the past three months, but much longer.
Here's my plan to make it through these days; maybe it will help you, too. Find something to be grateful for today. Connect with someone you love. Try to understand what others are experiencing.
With God's grace, we'll come out stronger in the end.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com
