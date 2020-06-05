Hazlett: Gratitude helps uplift us in trying times

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We hoped the end of May would mean a new beginning for all of us.

After more than two months, stores were starting to open their doors, salons were finally able to serve customers and restaurants were making plans for outdoor dining. Even the weather seemed eager to please with sunny days.

But that didn't happen. Incredibly, things got worse. National and local events brought horror and tragedy. It has been a devastating situation for everyone in a week that originally held so much promise.

Brutality and violence robbed us of the new beginning we had hoped for and desperately needed after the global shutdown. Just when we thought we might be able to stand up and take a big deep breath, we were knocked down again.

I'm not a social science expert and should not make sweeping, grand proclamations on the state of the world. I only know what I experience.

What I have learned in 56 years is there is injustice in our world. Sometimes it takes the hateful form of racism, sometimes it's a heartbreaking loss of life. And in the past three months, we have witnessed and felt it more than usual.