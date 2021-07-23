Hazlett: Handwritten letters connect present and past

A package arrived in the mail last week from my uncle Greg in California. He’s been busy cleaning house, and sorting through old papers.

“I thought you might like these letters your grandmother wrote to me a long time ago which mention you,” he said.

Over the years, Greg has kept correspondence from his parents and grandparents, some dating back to the 1950s. He recently decided to categorize the collection according to topic and give the contents to various family members.

Looking at the significant stack of envelopes in the package, I told myself I’d keep only the very special notes. I sat down in a comfy chair with the box of letters, a glass of wine and a wicker waste basket.

Grandma’s penmanship, neatly symmetrical and sure, was instantly recognizable. As a kid, I tried to copy her handwriting. I admired how she made the capital “D” when she signed her name, “Dorothy.” If I concentrated, I could create pen strokes just like she did.

The letters, written by a mother to her son, were entrancing. They opened a door to the past through which I eagerly stepped. Soon every letter went in the “keep” pile while the waste basket remained empty.

Pieces of family trivia I had forgotten, like the name of her favorite cat, or descriptions of events that took place before I was born, jumped from the pages. Special moments, such as the lunches we shared during my summers home from college, were preserved in ink.

I smiled at Gram’s descriptions of our talks together, and grinned even wider when I realized my thoughtful uncle had sent only the “good news” letters. Missives in which Grandma questioned my decisions as a young adult had been conveniently “lost.”

Each letter began with details of the weather, so very important to a farm family, and an update on the crops or garden. Even these tidbits, which could be considered routine greetings, were fascinating. I nodded in silence; yes, I remember that summer the corn grew 10 feet tall.

The faded sheets of stationery, covered in Grandma’s handwriting, were unexpectedly comforting. It felt so good to see her familiar cursive letters. How reassuring it was to read her words.

A handwritten message is an intimate thing. The touch of the paper and the sight of the penmanship connect writer and reader in a way emails do not.

Before the days of texts and tweets, I was familiar with hundreds of people’s handwriting. My childhood friend Muriel Ann Glitzengelder had a distinctive, straight up and down scrawl, while my favorite high school teacher could write upside down and backward. My first boss in the newsroom left notes written in the fat pencil he used for editing copy. I could identify all the authors by the mere scribble, or lovely strokes, of their handwriting.

Most communication today is tapped onto the screen of a smart phone in the form of a text. It’s just not the same. Not only can abbreviated text messages be misinterpreted, they are gone with the tap of a delete key. 40 years from now will anyone get a kick out of reading a collection of exchanges that read, “LOL” and “IKR” in small Helvetica font?

During the pandemic shutdowns, many people felt isolated and hungry for connections more personal than video calls. Old-fashioned letter writing saw a leap in popularity. According to the “Wall Street Journal,” sales at Paper Source, a national stationery chain, rose 2,000 percent from 2019. Many people found writing a heartfelt note to a friend in need made a meaningful impact in their own life.

A handwritten letter is a treasure which can bring joy the day it is received. And, who knows… it could be cherished by another reader, maybe even a granddaughter, 40 years later.

Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0