Hazlett: Harbinger of spring can keep hop, hop, hopping along

But along with yard caretaker, my husband has another role in our household: idolized father figure. And the person doing the adoring is our 10-year-old daughter. Why, her Pop would never hurt Flopsy, Mopsy and Cottontail. Right, Pop? (This is when he stomps off, mumbling under his breath about rotten rabbits. Really, any day I expect him to start talking like Elmer Fudd.)

My husband encourages our spaniel to at least trot into the yard and snarl at the rabbits, which have grown to the size of small cats. You know, go out there and show them who’s boss of the back yard! But our dog yawns and walks away. He’s a lover, not a biter.

About a week ago, my husband dragged a noisy and very heavy rototiller to the garden. It was time to dig up the dirt and plant a trillion tomato plants. But, in the middle of the garden, he noticed a new hole. Inside were five brand-new baby bunnies all curled up together, blinking their big eyes at him.

“THOSE DEVILS! Have they no mercy?” he yelled. He was as mad as, dare I say it, a March hare.

“Oh, aren’t they sweet?” said our daughter. “Pop, you can’t plant your garden until they grow up and move out.”

“Of all the places!” he sputtered. He had been out-maneuvered. Score a major victory for Mother Rabbit.