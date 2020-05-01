Hazlett: Harbinger of spring can keep hop, hop, hopping along

Editor's note: This column originally ran May 20, 2006
It may appear to be a scene of tranquil bliss in my backyard, with the trees gently swaying in the spring breeze and the grass growing into a thick green carpet. But don’t be fooled.
There’s a war going on back there. It’s man against nature. Behind the peaceful façade, my husband is fiercely protecting his property from untamed savage beasts. Or, more specifically, saving us from the dangers of adorable baby bunnies.
Yes, my husband’s arch enemies are those furry, sweet creatures that silently hop around the yard and endearingly twitch their noses and wiggle their fluffy cotton tails. Will the diabolical villains stop at nothing?
The man of the house takes his role as mastermind of our lawn maintenance strategy very seriously. Every plant is accounted for, every tree assessed for root rot. But he’s lost control of the bunny population. You know how rabbits can be. First there were two, now there are 400. All in our back yard.
He’s turned into Farmer McGregor without the farm. “Those darn rabbits!” he says. “They’re not satisfied with just trimming the grass. Now they’re bold enough to chomp the tops off the flowers while I’m standing right there!”
Now, we adults all know there are ways to deal with these things. There are traps and other unseemly methods to reduce the rabbit population.
But along with yard caretaker, my husband has another role in our household: idolized father figure. And the person doing the adoring is our 10-year-old daughter. Why, her Pop would never hurt Flopsy, Mopsy and Cottontail. Right, Pop? (This is when he stomps off, mumbling under his breath about rotten rabbits. Really, any day I expect him to start talking like Elmer Fudd.)
My husband encourages our spaniel to at least trot into the yard and snarl at the rabbits, which have grown to the size of small cats. You know, go out there and show them who’s boss of the back yard! But our dog yawns and walks away. He’s a lover, not a biter.
About a week ago, my husband dragged a noisy and very heavy rototiller to the garden. It was time to dig up the dirt and plant a trillion tomato plants. But, in the middle of the garden, he noticed a new hole. Inside were five brand-new baby bunnies all curled up together, blinking their big eyes at him.
“THOSE DEVILS! Have they no mercy?” he yelled. He was as mad as, dare I say it, a March hare.
“Oh, aren’t they sweet?” said our daughter. “Pop, you can’t plant your garden until they grow up and move out.”
“Of all the places!” he sputtered. He had been out-maneuvered. Score a major victory for Mother Rabbit.
Since then, every day after school, our fourth-grader has made a beeline for the garden where she strains her neck for a glimpse of the babies, without getting too close.
“They’re getting bigger!” she says, clapping her hands.
Finally, two nights ago, as my daughter and I sat near the patio door, I noticed something peculiar. One of the baby bunnies had left the nest and was hopping around in circles. Not sure where to head, it hopped right up the house and stared at us through the screen door.
“Hello, bunny. You better get out of here before some hawk spies you, or worse, my husband sees you at the door.”
“Sweetheart!” I called to my husband. “Good news! The rabbits have vacated their prime real estate location in the garden. The bad news is now they want to move into the house.”
“Oh, look at the cute bunny with her little nose against the glass!” exclaimed the 10-year-old.
I’ll get the guest bedroom ready.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.
