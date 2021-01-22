Hazlett: Helping out at the farm

Sissy Blissman, the sweetest person you’d ever want to meet, had a problem.
Her husband, a livestock farmer, was recovering from major surgery. This meant the farm animals were temporarily dependent on Sissy for survival. Twice a day, she needed to feed goats and chickens and sheep. Oh, my.
Sissy likes to avoid the great outdoors in the wintertime if she can help it. She’d rather stay inside and knit or have a cup of tea. (You can see why we’re friends.)
But Sissy graciously took on her new responsibilities, and wanting to be a good friend, I offered to help.
She looked at me with raised eyebrows.
“What? You think I'm not cut out for farm chores?” I said. “I’ll have you know I own insulated work overalls and a matching Carhartt jacket. Pink, of course …"
Still uncertain, Sissy agreed to let me tag along. After all, it's no fun hauling water alone.
When I arrived at the farm, Sissy was measuring feed.
I should note that in addition to being sweet, Sissy is also very organized. She’s a whiz at creating Excel spreadsheets. While I was still adjusting the straps of my overalls, she handed me a multi-sheet document.
“What’s this?”
“Detailed step-by-step instructions how to do the chores,” she replied.
“Sissy, it’s spitting freezing rain; I can barely hang on to these papers with my work gloves, and I can't read without my eyeglasses,” I said, shoving the instructions in my pocket. “Just tell me what to do!”
She explained the combination of feeds and pointed to various pens and troughs.
“Little goats get ⅔ cup of this in the morning and ¼ cup of that at night. … Big goats get one scoop of feed per bowl and there are 10 bowls. … Chickens get half a bucket of this in the hen house. … And sheep get hay and water. Got it?”
Wait. I have to go inside a chicken coop?
Longtime readers may recall I’ve written about getting locked in a coop on my grandparents' farm when I was four years old. It was a traumatic experience — being trapped in a tiny, smelly space with mean chickens until my grandmother finally found me.
“It will be fine,” I told Sissy (and myself). “I can always defend myself against pushy poultry by swatting them with this hefty instruction manual. …”
Carrying the bucket of feed, I tromped through mud to the hen house and gave myself a pep talk.
“I’m not four years old this time!” I announced to the hens as I opened the wire door. “You peck at me, and I’ll be having chicken and noodles for dinner!”
They clucked and largely ignored me. Relieved, I took their indifference as a sign to begin searching for eggs. The yield was a single brown egg.
“Not doing your job will result in a poor performance review,” I warned them. “An increase in production is needed from this operation!”
The hens eventually cooperated, but the goats were a different story. For starters, they didn’t listen at all.
“Get out of the bowl!” I said as they stood in their food dishes.
“Look over here!” I yelled as a dozen of them crammed around a single bowl although nearby dishes were filled with feed.
“This is not target practice!” I protested as one billy butted the backside of my pink overalls.
Goats, I decided, were not team players.
As for the sheep, they had only one interest: hay.
They appeared very well fed. Big around the middle, in fact.
“Wow, that one eats a lot,” I said, pointing to a hungry ewe.
Sissy smiled. “That’s because she’s eating for three.”
Oh. That explains it.
When I arrived home, I was covered in hay, mud and barnyard poop. I changed into clean clothes in the garage, only to switch back again later in the afternoon.
“Ready for the second round?” asked my friend.
Yep. I think the goats kinda like me.
