Hazlett: Helping out at the farm

“Detailed step-by-step instructions how to do the chores,” she replied.

“Sissy, it’s spitting freezing rain; I can barely hang on to these papers with my work gloves, and I can't read without my eyeglasses,” I said, shoving the instructions in my pocket. “Just tell me what to do!”

She explained the combination of feeds and pointed to various pens and troughs.

“Little goats get ⅔ cup of this in the morning and ¼ cup of that at night. … Big goats get one scoop of feed per bowl and there are 10 bowls. … Chickens get half a bucket of this in the hen house. … And sheep get hay and water. Got it?”

Wait. I have to go inside a chicken coop?

Longtime readers may recall I’ve written about getting locked in a coop on my grandparents' farm when I was four years old. It was a traumatic experience — being trapped in a tiny, smelly space with mean chickens until my grandmother finally found me.

“It will be fine,” I told Sissy (and myself). “I can always defend myself against pushy poultry by swatting them with this hefty instruction manual. …”

Carrying the bucket of feed, I tromped through mud to the hen house and gave myself a pep talk.