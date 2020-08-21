Hazlett: Home sweet home best no matter the decor

What keeps Americans busy when they're spending more time at home because of the pandemic?
According to consumer reports, many folks are remodeling their homes or tackling overdue repairs. All you have to do is look at the bustling parking lots at places like Menard's, Lowe's and Home Depot to see people are fixing, painting and building.
But what if home improvement isn't in the cards for you right now? Then do what we do: Binge-watch HGTV.
Lately I've been spending a lot of time at my parents' home, helping my stepdad care for my mom who has Alzheimer's. During our “quiet time,” we watch television. It's almost like I'm back in high school, all of us gathered around the set. Only we aren't watching “M*A*S*H” or “Dallas.” Now we're hooked on reality home remodeling programs like “Home Town” (filmed in Laurel, Miss.) and “Good Bones” (filmed in Indianapolis).
After watching five episodes in a row of “Love It or List It,” you start thinking about the state of your own house.
“What would you say my decorating style is?” I ask my stepdad. “Mid-century modern? Modern farmhouse? Shabby chic? Rustic modern? Scandinavian minimalist? French country?”
“Early American Hobby Lobby,” he says.
“If I were going to redo my house,” I ponder, “I would definitely add shiplap. You know, those boards Joanna Gaines likes to use on walls.”
“Is she the one married to Chip?”
That's part of the HGTV addiction, you see. We're just as interested in the TV hosts' relationships as we are in open shelving concepts. (Open kitchen shelves look great, but who wants to grab a cereal bowl and find a dead fly and dog hair?)
For instance, trying to figure out the family structure on “Good Bones,” which stars a mother-daughter team plus a half brother and stepfather, kept us fascinated for at least all of April and May.
But we're still stumped by interior design themes.
“I like the beachy look, but I don't think we can pull off a true 'coastal' vibe because we live in Central Illinois,” I mutter.
“We're not even close to the Vermilion River,” my stepdad adds.
Then it hits me.
“I know what my decorating style is!” I shout. “Curated crapola! A collection of worn and new furniture that puts comfort before elegance.”
Like my glider rocker with matching glider ottoman. The curlicue details are ugly to the point of embarrassing, but it's the world's most comfortable chair. When my friends mock it, I tell them to have a seat. They don't want to get up.
As for paint colors, the palette for my walls is mixture of subdued, “Years of Fading by the Sun,” and edgy, “Marks and Dents from Being Hit When Moving Book Shelves.” The light fixtures are a style known as “Original to House 30 Years Ago and Can't Reach Them to Change.”
Lately, however, I've been pursuing “Haute Décor de la Quarantine.”
This style features whatever plastic plants are left on the nearly bare shelves of Target and throw pillows from Pier 1's going-out-of-business sale. “Just what we need,” observed my husband. “More pillows.”
However, I suspected we might be watching too many home improvement shows when I arrived at my folks' house and saw a tape measure and furniture sliders on the couch.
Uh-oh. What's going on here?
He was contemplating a major furniture move, but decided it was best to keep things consistent for Mom's sake.
“Maybe we can freshen up things with a few new pillows (I have extra, just ask my husband). Plus we can swap accent tables,” I suggested.
With a few easy changes, the room looked brighter, and we finished just in time to watch our favorite show.
Even during a pandemic, simple pleasures can be found at home, sweet home.
