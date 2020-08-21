Hazlett: Home sweet home best no matter the decor

“Is she the one married to Chip?”

That's part of the HGTV addiction, you see. We're just as interested in the TV hosts' relationships as we are in open shelving concepts. (Open kitchen shelves look great, but who wants to grab a cereal bowl and find a dead fly and dog hair?)

For instance, trying to figure out the family structure on “Good Bones,” which stars a mother-daughter team plus a half brother and stepfather, kept us fascinated for at least all of April and May.

But we're still stumped by interior design themes.

“I like the beachy look, but I don't think we can pull off a true 'coastal' vibe because we live in Central Illinois,” I mutter.

“We're not even close to the Vermilion River,” my stepdad adds.

Then it hits me.

“I know what my decorating style is!” I shout. “Curated crapola! A collection of worn and new furniture that puts comfort before elegance.”

Like my glider rocker with matching glider ottoman. The curlicue details are ugly to the point of embarrassing, but it's the world's most comfortable chair. When my friends mock it, I tell them to have a seat. They don't want to get up.