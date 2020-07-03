Hazlett: Journey to America left footprint in Pontiac

Today, Ellis Island is a remarkable landmark and museum. Visitors can retrace immigrants’ steps, walking through the former baggage room and into the huge registry room, restored to its original appearance.

Outside is the American Immigrant Wall of Honor, listing 150,000 names of people who arrived there. When I saw the name Salvatore Campagna on the wall, I was unprepared for the wave of emotion that swept over me. I gasped so loudly, people standing next to me turned to look.

His American story started there, right where I stood. I scoured the exhibition photos; did one of those faces belong to the humble fruit proprietor? Ellis Island took on a new meaning … it now was my museum.

When Salvatore arrived in 1887, Ellis Island was a receiving center called Castle Gardem and run by the state of New York. It was a source for corruption, and, in 1890, was closed. The federal government took control and reopened the facility two years later under the new name.

The majority of immigrants arrived there before 1917. After spending weeks at sea, the travelers stood in the registry room, waiting to be inspected, one by one. Each was asked a series of questions. Do you have any money? Why are you here? Where were you born? Are you an anarchist?