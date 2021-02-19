Hazlett: Keeping track, then and now

Today’s mobile workforce doesn’t need to worry about recording hours or miles; employers are keeping track for them.
“I don’t have to log in when I arrive at my destination,” a remote worker recently told me. “There’s an app on my smart phone that tracks where I am.”
In other words, her employer knows where she is all the time. My parents probably would have appreciated that kind of technology when I was growing up. It might have spared our family seven weeks of misery in 1973.
Let me explain.
As a kid, I took piano lessons, but hated to practice. As a result, I was a lousy piano player.
One fine Thursday afternoon as I was riding my bicycle to the piano teacher’s house, I decided to ride around the block rather than face the humiliation of another dismal piano performance. After 30 minutes, I went home and held my breath, waiting for a punishment that never came.
The next Thursday, I did it again. And again, for seven weeks. One day, it sprinkled rain and I hid in the backyard shed.
It gets worse. Not only was I avoiding responsibility for my lessons, but I spent the weekly lesson fee on candy. I went to the corner IGA and bought an entire bag of Starburst Fruit Chews. I was not a rebel without a cause; I was a rebel with candy.
But the day of reckoning came. The piano teacher (a lovely woman who laughed about it years later) politely asked my mother, “Did I somehow miss a message from you? Is your daughter no longer taking lessons?”
I can still hear my mother’s voice.
“SUSAN!!!”
In 2.1 seconds she was standing in my room, looking much taller than her usual 5 feet, 0 inches.
I confessed my sin, and prayed for mercy.
“What did you do with the money?!”
I sheepishly reached under my bed and pulled out a shoe box containing two dozen packages of Starbursts, some open, and several empty wrappers.
Punishment was severe to my 10-year-old way of thinking — grounded from all fun activity for seven weeks. No friends. No telephone. No television. No fruit chews (she took them). And piano practice resumed immediately.
Back then, a smart phone could have alerted Mom I was hiding behind the lawn mower in the shed on a rainy Thursday.
However, for my friend Debbie, mobile devices with tracking capabilities during the days of her childhood would not have been a good thing.
“I’ll tell you a secret I haven’t told anyone in 52 years,” she said last week.
When she was a girl, Debbie’s parents took her, along with her two younger brothers, to Sunday school at the Methodist Church. Normally everything went smoothly, but on occasion the family ran a few minutes late.
Despite tardiness, the brothers bounded down the stairs to their classes. But Debbie was mortified. Walking into a lesson that had already begun, causing other kids to turn and stare, was painfully embarrassing to her.
“So I hid in the bathroom,” she confessed. When classes dismissed and she heard children filling the hallway, Debbie emerged from the bathroom and joined the throng of kids as if she’d been with them all along.
This worked so well, she got another great idea. Before heading into the ladies’ room, she walked to the ice cream/candy store across the street. (Are you sensing a trend here?)
“I bought M&Ms because I could make the bag last the entire half hour,” she said.
For weeks (seven, perhaps?), Debbie hid in the bathroom, eating M&Ms, while her brothers studied Scripture.
“Once the custodian came into the restroom and asked if I was ok,” she recalled. “So I flushed.”
Her parents, who have been married nearly 65 years, learned of Debbie’s secret just this week. (What with me writing about it, it seemed like a good idea …)
“They laughed,” she reported with relief, “but Dad said I would’ve been in big trouble if he’d known then!”
If smart apps had existed 50 years ago, no doubt we would’ve all been more disciplined and obedient, right? Or, at the very least, two girls could have been tracked to the corner candy store.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.