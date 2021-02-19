Hazlett: Keeping track, then and now

When she was a girl, Debbie’s parents took her, along with her two younger brothers, to Sunday school at the Methodist Church. Normally everything went smoothly, but on occasion the family ran a few minutes late.

Despite tardiness, the brothers bounded down the stairs to their classes. But Debbie was mortified. Walking into a lesson that had already begun, causing other kids to turn and stare, was painfully embarrassing to her.

“So I hid in the bathroom,” she confessed. When classes dismissed and she heard children filling the hallway, Debbie emerged from the bathroom and joined the throng of kids as if she’d been with them all along.

This worked so well, she got another great idea. Before heading into the ladies’ room, she walked to the ice cream/candy store across the street. (Are you sensing a trend here?)

“I bought M&Ms because I could make the bag last the entire half hour,” she said.

For weeks (seven, perhaps?), Debbie hid in the bathroom, eating M&Ms, while her brothers studied Scripture.

“Once the custodian came into the restroom and asked if I was ok,” she recalled. “So I flushed.”