Hazlett: Kindness and Spam go a long way

Last Friday’s column began with the phrase, “What a week.” Ha! Little did I know this week would be even more surreal.

We’re smack in the middle of the critical time period to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Like millions of others, my family has been following the guidelines: avoiding groups, diligently washing our hands and wiping down every surface in sight with sanitizer. (Except the dogs… remember, that stuff is harmful to them.)

Here's what I'm learning: It is important to be patient. Because we can do our best to avoid germs, but when the world is shut down and we're at home, the one thing we can’t avoid is the people we live with. So, during the “Great Stay at Home Spring of 2020,” here are a few things to be on the lookout for:

Hygiene

Is there someone in your household who obsessively worries about germs and follows you everywhere carrying a jumbo size tub of Clorox wipes? Is there a youngster who hasn’t yet formed the solid habit of regular hand-washing? Are your hands chapped from all that sanitizer? Stress over hygiene may get me before the virus does.