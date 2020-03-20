Hazlett: Kindness and Spam go a long way

Last Friday’s column began with the phrase, “What a week.” Ha! Little did I know this week would be even more surreal.
We’re smack in the middle of the critical time period to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Like millions of others, my family has been following the guidelines: avoiding groups, diligently washing our hands and wiping down every surface in sight with sanitizer. (Except the dogs… remember, that stuff is harmful to them.)
Here's what I'm learning: It is important to be patient. Because we can do our best to avoid germs, but when the world is shut down and we're at home, the one thing we can’t avoid is the people we live with. So, during the “Great Stay at Home Spring of 2020,” here are a few things to be on the lookout for:
Hygiene
Is there someone in your household who obsessively worries about germs and follows you everywhere carrying a jumbo size tub of Clorox wipes? Is there a youngster who hasn’t yet formed the solid habit of regular hand-washing? Are your hands chapped from all that sanitizer? Stress over hygiene may get me before the virus does.
I’m one of those with the can of Lysol disinfectant in my pants pocket, which I can draw and shoot quicker than a Wild West gun slinger. The can in my pocket does make it difficult to sit down; maybe I can knit a holster for it.
Your face
I bet you didn’t realize how much you touch your face. Of course, now that I am not supposed to, I have the constant urge to scratch my nose, rub my eyes and bite my nails. A funny cartoon depicted a dog and his master, with the master wearing one of those protective cones usually reserved for animals who shouldn’t lick their bodies. The dog explains to the human, “This will keep you from touching your face.”
Stockpiling food
We regularly shop at Sam’s Club so our garage is normally stuffed with bulk-size purchases, making it impossible to park the car. This week, my husband did buy an extra bag of dog food and a large container of M&Ms. (Does he know his family’s essential needs or what?)
He’s a big fan of Spam, the canned meat made famous for its wide use during World War II. The closest I’ve ever come to Spam is singing the song from Monty Python, but my husband likes it with eggs.
Still, I was surprised when a case (yes, a case) of it showed up on the porch.
“No one will go hungry on my watch!” he proclaimed. Of course, the 24-year-old in the household would probably choose starvation first.
Old Mother Hubbard
Many of us have food in the cupboard; we just don’t want to eat it. A thorough search of our pantry has revealed several such “emergency” food items.
There’s the single-serving jar of maple syrup which was complimentary with breakfast I ordered at an overpriced hotel. I thought it was just too cool to leave behind so I packed it in my suitcase. This reminded me of my grandmother who was always taking scraps from restaurants home to her cats.
Behind the syrup are a can of clam chowder which is always passed over for tomato soup and protein power bars I swore I would eat when I was on a diet in 2006.
Opportunities to be kind
“See? We already have Spam,” I said, pulling a tin from the dark recesses of the pantry. “Is this from the Y2K scare or the swine flu in 2009?”
I was about to continue teasing him, but decided against it. Kindness — and keeping my mouth shut — will go a long way during this time of cautious confinement.
Good luck, dear readers, and remember we’ll get through this, one day at a time. Be kind to each other.
Contact Susan Hazlett at susanrhazlett@yahoo.com or write to her in care of The Pantagraph, 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61702-2907.