Hazlett: Law of nature: Flat surfaces soon will be covered

You may have heard the old adage, “Work expands to fill the time available for its completion.” The saying, called Parkinson’s law, implies people take all the time allotted to accomplish a task.
We’ve come up with a twist on that concept. “Hazlett’s law” says, “Clutter expands to cover available flat surfaces.” We’ve concluded that any empty countertop, kitchen table, shelf, desk, dresser, coffee table, workbench or clothes dryer top won’t stay clutter-free for long. Without fail, someone will put something on it.
Case in point: Our kitchen countertop, normally reserved for cooking prep, is currently littered with mail, a laptop, a box of chocolates leftover from Mother’s Day, my purse and a dog bone. Forget about having space to cook dinner, unless you’re hungry for a rawhide dog chew.
Likewise, my “work from home” desk, which looked sleek and modern when I set it up last year, has morphed into an extension of the kitchen counter, complete with dirty coffee cups.
Other people, visionary in their planning, have designated spaces like a mudroom or “man cave” or “she shed” for their personal items. We have a “mud table.”
It sits next to the back door where it collects things my husband uses in the yard. Bug spray, string for the weed whacker, multiple pairs of work gloves, sand paper, spare parts for the lawn mower, safety glasses, potting soil and keys to the garage which he thinks are missing but have been there the whole time. Rumor has it the tabletop is white, but we haven’t seen it since we discovered the table at a resale shop.
Hazlett’s law proves itself with any new flat surface in the household. A cute little cocktail table I bought at Pier One is covered with a lamp, books, candles and a clock. I can always move the clock if someone wants to actually set a drink on the table...
Recently my husband added two metal shelves in the basement to organize boxes, tools, etc. As he hammered brackets for the second shelf, I happily lined plastic tubs on the first shelf.
“There!” he said, securing the final piece. “A place for those cans of bolts and paint brushes and …”
He turned and saw the first unit had been completely commandeered by tubs of Christmas decorations normally stored in my closet.
He picked up a pine cone wreath with a red velvet bow and said, “How is it progress if all we do is move stuff from old shelves to new shelves?”
But you know how it goes with stuff expanding to cover flat surfaces.
It reminds me of an incident years ago in England involving a pristine tabletop.
My childhood friend Muriel Ann Glitzengelder and I had just flown from Chicago to London as part of a guided tour. To relieve the pressure in her ears from the trans-Atlantic flight, Muriel Ann was chewing gum.
Our first visit was to Harrod’s, the world famous luxury department store. Inside the landmark building, we stopped to chat with a smartly-dressed concierge who stood beside a table. The top was the shiniest onyx I’d ever seen and completely clear of objects.
Muriel Ann opened her mouth to politely ask directions. But to everyone’s horror, the wad of thoroughly chewed gum fell from her lips and landed smack onto the glossy table.
We froze in place, horrified by the sight of the ghastly gum glob. In one swift sweep, the concierge scooped up the debris in a paper towel and held it to Muriel Ann.
“Madame, your gum,” he said, presenting the towel as if it contained the Crown jewels. She snatched it and we fled the scene in embarrassment, giggling like errant schoolgirls.
Last summer, when I purchased the cocktail table, I gave Muriel Ann a call.
“This accent piece is cute, but needs something,” I said.
“I have an idea!” she laughed. “Try some chewing gum!”
