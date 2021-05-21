Hazlett: Law of nature: Flat surfaces soon will be covered

Hazlett’s law proves itself with any new flat surface in the household. A cute little cocktail table I bought at Pier One is covered with a lamp, books, candles and a clock. I can always move the clock if someone wants to actually set a drink on the table...

Recently my husband added two metal shelves in the basement to organize boxes, tools, etc. As he hammered brackets for the second shelf, I happily lined plastic tubs on the first shelf.

“There!” he said, securing the final piece. “A place for those cans of bolts and paint brushes and …”

He turned and saw the first unit had been completely commandeered by tubs of Christmas decorations normally stored in my closet.

He picked up a pine cone wreath with a red velvet bow and said, “How is it progress if all we do is move stuff from old shelves to new shelves?”

But you know how it goes with stuff expanding to cover flat surfaces.

It reminds me of an incident years ago in England involving a pristine tabletop.

My childhood friend Muriel Ann Glitzengelder and I had just flown from Chicago to London as part of a guided tour. To relieve the pressure in her ears from the trans-Atlantic flight, Muriel Ann was chewing gum.